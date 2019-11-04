Lefty's long streak comes to an end - The numbers behind Mickelson's remarkable top-50 run

Phil Mickelson spent nearly 26 years in the world's top 50

Phil Mickelson dropped out of the Official World Golf Rankings' (OWGR) top 50 on Monday, after almost 26 years in the sport's upper echelon.

He first entered the rankings in 1988 and made his debut in the top 50 five years later, producing the consistency to remain there for over a quarter of a century.

However, the first full week of November begins with Mickelson on the outside looking in, as he is now ranked 51 in the world.

Still, his remarkable spell in the top 50 is a testament to his longevity and staying power, and here we look at some of the key numbers from his incredible run.

5 - Mickelson has won five major titles, three of which have come in the Masters at Augusta, where he prevailed in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

47 - The 49-year-old has claimed a total of 47 victories in his career that count towards his OWGR.

670 - Mickelson has competed in 670 OWGR-eligible tournaments in his career.

214 - He has finished in the top 10 in 31.9 per cent of those starts. In total Mickelson has 214 OWGR top-10s to his name.

774 - Mickelson spent 774 weeks inside the world's top 10 in an 18-year spell from 1996 to 2014.

269 - Mickelson spent a cumulative 269 weeks at second in the rankings. The man at number one in every time was Tiger Woods.

1,353 - With nearly 26 years in the top 50, Mickelson has been in the sport's upper echelon for 1,353 consecutive weeks.