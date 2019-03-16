×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Migliozzi and Arnaus claim Kenya Open lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Mar 2019, 20:24 IST
Migliozzi and Arnaus - Cropped
Guido Migliozzi and Adri Arnaus at the Kenya Open

Guido Migliozzi fired a superb 64 and Adri Arnaus shot 65 as the pair moved into a share of the lead on day three of the Kenya Open.

Migliozzi, ranked 576 in the world, followed up scores of 67 and 68 with an excellent seven-under-par effort on moving day to reach 14 under, dropping only one shot on the 18th that cost him the outright advantage.

Arnaus delivered the final of his seven birdies on the last, ensuring the pair sit one shot clear of overnight leader Louis de Jager going into the final day.

De Jager saw his four-shot advantage from Friday evaporate due to a mixed round of 70 which contained six birdies and five bogeys, though he did produce an impressive shot to save par on the third.

Finland's Kalle Samooja – who tied Migliozzi for the best round of the day - and Gaganjeet Bhullar of India are two shots off the lead, with the tournament remaining wide open after Saturday's action.

Liam Johnston, Jack Singh Brar and Justin Harding – the only member of the world's top 100 playing at the European Tour event – are all four shots behind Migliozzi and Arnaus at 10 under.

Omnisport
NEWS
Singh Brar finishes in style to share Kenya Open lead
RELATED STORY
Arnaus and Walters share Qatar Masters lead
RELATED STORY
De Jager four clear at Kenya Open
RELATED STORY
Coetzee, Lorenzo-Vera and Harding lead in Qatar
RELATED STORY
Flanagan and Scrivener lead Australian Vic Open charge
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley share Arnold Palmer lead
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley tied for lead at Bay Hill
RELATED STORY
Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy at Bay Hill
RELATED STORY
Kuchar extends lead at Sony Open
RELATED STORY
Thomas, Scott lead Genesis Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us