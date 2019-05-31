×
Moore strikes early to lead, Spieth shoots 66 at Memorial

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    31 May 2019, 05:00 IST
Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore shot a seven-under 65 to take the lead after the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

The 36-year-old Moore, who has five career PGA Tour wins, went out in the second group of the day and started on a tear, making birdies on five of his first seven holes.

He went to the clubhouse with the early lead and it held up, despite a couple of challenges from other golfers on the Dublin, Ohio, course.

Jordan Spieth shot a 66 on Thursday to grab sole possession of second place, one stroke behind Moore.

Spieth's round included a spectacular 36-foot putt on the fifth for an eagle.

Vaughn Taylor seemed headed for the clubhouse at least six under but bogeyed the final hole. His 67 left him two strokes back and tied for third with Anirban Lahiri, Marc Leishman, Martin Kaymer and Bud Cauley.

In his first tournament since climbing back into the top five of the world rankings, five-time champion Tiger Woods carded a two-under 70 thanks to three birdies on his final five holes.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler both carded three-under 69s to end the day four shots back, while Justin Thomas shot a 71.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau shot a 74 while world number three Justin Rose and number four Rory McIlroy both stumbled to three-over 75s.

