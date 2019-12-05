NFL Week 14 Bullet Points: Three must-know stats previewing every game

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson

The Buffalo Bills against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens is the stand-out match-up of the Week 14 NFL schedule.

Orchard Park plays host as the Ravens chase a ninth straight win, having moved to top spot in the AFC last week.

But that is far from the only game to keep an eye on in the coming days, with the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers meeting, while the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

As division rivals the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks also face one another, there is plenty to look forward to.

Using data from Stats Perform, we take a closer look at all the Week 14 fixtures.

Cowboys (6-6) at Bears (6-6)

- These teams are meeting for the first time since Week 3 of 2016, when Dak Prescott threw his first career touchdown pass and Ezekiel Elliott had his first career 100-yard rushing game (140 on 30 carries) in the Cowboys' 31-17 victory

- Dallas have failed to force a turnover in any of their past four games and have never gone five straight without a takeaway in franchise history.

- The Bears' 11 sacks since the beginning of October is tied with Miami for the fewest in the NFL. Their 17 sacks in September were the third most in the league, one shy of Carolina and New England.

SUNDAY

Redskins (3-9) at Packers (9-3) 1pm

- The Redskins have won three of their past four games against the Packers and have put up 73 points in the most recent two, both wins.

- Washington have won back-to-back games for the first time since winning three straight from Weeks 6 to 8 last season.

- The Packers defeated the Giants 31-13 last week, picking off Daniel Jones three times and never turning the ball over themselves.

Lions (3-8-1) at Vikings (8-4) 1pm

- The Lions and Vikings met in Week 7 in Detroit with Minnesota winning 42-30, their fourth straight win over the Lions and third straight by 10 points or more.

- The Lions lost 24-20 to the Bears on Thanksgiving Day, their fifth consecutive loss with each game in that run decided by one score or less.

- In their five home wins this season, the Vikings have averaged 29.2 points per game, the second-highest home scoring average in the NFL (49ers: 33.8).

Broncos (4-8) at Texans (8-4) 1pm

- Since 2018, Houston have played in 20 games decided by seven points or fewer, tied with Pittsburgh for the most in the NFL.

- Houston have allowed 192.0 rushing yards per game since their bye in Week 10, the worst record in the NFL.

- Denver have scored 24 points or fewer in 21 straight games, the longest such streak in the NFL since the Raiders did so in 27 straight from November 2005 to September 2007.

49ers (10-2) at Saints (10-2) 1pm

- Since the NFL's realignment in 2002 placed the 49ers and Saints in separate divisions – they had both been in the NFC West since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 – New Orleans have won eight of the 10 regular-season match-ups.

- The 49ers lost 20-17 to the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 13, representing their second loss by three points this season.

- New Orleans have not lost at home to a non-divisional opponent since Week 2 of 2017 versus New England (12 straight wins since).

Panthers (5-7) at Falcons (3-9) 1pm

- The Falcons have won seven of their past eight games against the Panthers, dating back to December 27, 2015.

- Carolina lost their fourth straight game, a fifth defeat in six, last week against the Redskins.

- The Falcons were beaten 26-18 in New Orleans last week, their sixth loss by eight points or more this season.

Ravens (10-2) at Bills (9-3) 1pm

- The Ravens are 5-3 all-time against the Bills, including a 47-3 win in Week 1 last season, but Baltimore are 0-2 at Buffalo.

- Baltimore have won eight straight games, tying the longest streak in franchise history (2000-01).

- The Bills are one win shy of their first 10-win season since 1999 (11-5).

“It’s going to be another playoff-type atmosphere.” @mikepierce_97 discusses Sunday's matchup in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/SmDFKU5g93 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2019

Bengals (1-11) at Browns (5-7) 1pm

- Cleveland won both games against Cincinnati last season and will vie for their first three-game winning streak against the Bengals since November 2001 to November 2002.

- The Bengals beat the Jets 22-6 in Week 13 to win their first game of the season.

- The Browns have held opponents under 350 total yards of offense in six consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the NFL (Steelers, nine; Ravens, eight).

Dolphins (3-9) at Jets (4-8) 1pm

- The Jets and Dolphins are gaining 4.47 and 4.54 yards per play this season, respectively, the worst and second-worst marks in the NFL.

- Since 2012, Miami have gone 5-2 on the road against the Jets and 1-14 on the road against the others in the AFC East.

- Miami rank last in the NFL in rushing yards per game (62.8) and yards per rush (3.11).

Colts (6-6) at Buccaneers (5-7) 1pm

- The Colts hold an 8-5 advantage in their all-time series with the Buccaneers, including a 25-12 win in the most recent meeting in 2015.

- Adam Vinatieri is 7-for-14 on field-goal attempts in the Colts' six losses this season and 10-for-11 in the Colts' six wins.

- The Buccaneers have now scored 194 first-half points this season, third most in the NFL.

Chargers (4-8) at Jaguars (4-8) 4.05pm

- The Chargers are 7-3 all-time against the Jaguars, outscoring them by double-digits on average, 29.1-17.8.

- The Chargers are the second team in NFL history to have each of their first eight losses come by seven points or fewer, along with the 1999 Raiders.

- The Jaguars fell to the Buccaneers 28-11 in Jacksonville in Week 13, their fourth consecutive loss after a 4-4 start.

Titans (7-5) at Raiders (6-6) 4.25pm

- The Titans/Oilers are just 3-11 (.214) all-time at RingCentral Coliseum including the playoffs, the fifth-worst record of any team at the stadium.

- The Titans have scored 81 points in the second half during their current three-game winning streak, the most second-half points the Titans/Oilers have ever scored over a three-game span.

- Derrick Henry has rushed for 496 yards over his past three games, the most by a Titans/Oilers player over a three-game span in a single season since Earl Campbell in 1980.

Steelers (7-5) at Cardinals (3-8-1) 4.25pm

- Including Super Bowl XLIII, the Steelers have won five of their past six games against the Cardinals despite getting outgained in average total yards, 362.9-319.5.

- After starting the season 1-4, the Steelers have bounced back by winning six of seven and are on track to earn a wild-card berth.

- The Cardinals have allowed at least 21 points in every game this season, becoming only the seventh team in NFL history to allow 21 or more in each of the first 12 games of a season.

Chiefs (8-4) at Patriots (10-2) 4.25pm

- The Patriots won a pair of thrilling games against the Chiefs last season, 43-40 at Foxborough in October and 37-31 in overtime at KC in the AFC Championship Game. The two showdowns produced a total of 151 points, 1760 total yards, 17 touchdowns and seven lead changes – six of them in the fourth quarter.

- The Chiefs have won consecutive games – at Mexico City over the Chargers in Week 11 and at home against the Raiders last week – despite being outgained by a combined 770 yards to 569.

- New England have won 18 straight games at Gillette Stadium. Including the postseason, Bill Belichick's team have won 21 straight home games – the closest of which was last year's three-point victory over the Chiefs.

Seahawks (10-2) at Rams (7-5) 8.20pm

- The teams' last three meetings have been decided by a combined eight points, and the team leading at the start of the fourth quarter lost all of them.

- The Seahawks have forced 27 turnovers this season, including 15 during their current five-game winning streak.

- The Rams have scored an average of 13.5 points in their past four home games, compared to an average of 36.4 in their other 10 home games since the start of last season.

MONDAY

Giants (2-10) at Eagles (5-7) 8.15pm

- The Eagles have won the team's past five meetings, though four of them were decided by fewer than six points.

- New York's eight-game losing streak is their longest since dropping eight games in a row in 2004, Eli Manning's rookie season.

- The Eagles are looking to avoid being held to 10 points or fewer in three straight home games in a single season for the first time since 1998.