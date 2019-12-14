Presidents Cup 2019: Reed's woes continue in Melbourne

American golfer Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed is on track to suffer his third consecutive defeat and remain winless at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne on Saturday.

It has been a tough week for United States golfer Reed, who entered the 13th Presidents Cup embroiled in controversy.

Reed – the 2018 Masters champion – arrived at Royal Melbourne Golf Club as public enemy number one after his two-stroke penalty during last week's tournament in the Bahamas.

Already a maligned figure on the PGA Tour, American golfer Reed was penalised for improving his lie in the bunker, hitting the sand twice during his practice swings, sparking controversy and claims of cheating.

Patrick Reed having some fun with the crowd. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/RFEz6kgaUQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 13, 2019

The Presidents Cup, however, has not proved forgiving for the 29-year-old - who taunted the Melbourne crowd by mimicking a shovelling motion amid heckles on Friday.

Reed has played alongside countryman Webb Simpson and the pair have been unable to score a point for Tiger Woods' team against the Internationals.

Beaten on Thursday and Friday, Reed and Simpson find themselves 2down to Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan through 11 holes in the morning's four-ball.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are also 1down against International pair Im Sung-jae and Abraham Ancer, though Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are in control for the USA - 2up through 13 over Marc Leishman and Li Haotong.

Meanwhile, the Adam Scott/Byeong Hun An and Matt Kuchar/Tony Finau matchup is tied after 10 holes.