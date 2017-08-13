Rory McIlroy to consider break due to persistent rib injury

Rory McIlroy will consider whether to take another break after the US PGA Championship due to a troublesome rib injury.

by Omnisport News 13 Aug 2017, 14:14 IST

Rory McIlroy during his first round at the US PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy will assess his options for the rest of the year after the US PGA Championship as he continues to be troubled by a rib injury.

The four-time major champion suffered a stress fracture to the rib in the close season and has still not fully recovered.

McIlroy has failed to win a tournament this year and will start his final round at Quail Hollow on Sunday 11 shots behind leader Kevin Kisner.

The world number four will take stock after the last major of the year and hinted that he may look at the bigger picture by taking time to get back to full fitness.

"It's not a factor when I'm out on the course, but it's a factor off the course in terms of how much time I can practice," McIlroy is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It's catch 22 because I want to play and I can play, but I can't put the practice in that I need to get myself up in contention.

"We'll see where we go from here. I'll play on Sunday and assess my options for the rest of the year.

"I've still got a few big tournaments left, so it's a question of whether I play in all of them or take some time off to get 100 per cent healthy."