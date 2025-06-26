5 things to avoid in GTA Online update (June 27 to July 2, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought along some new additions from the recent Money Fronts DLC. Furthermore, it has put some really good deals up for grabs, especially from a money-making perspective. However, there are also some offers that players can consider skipping since they don't seem to offer much value for money.
Then there are options to acquire a couple of items for free, so one should avoid spending cash buying them the regular way. For those interested, here are five things to avoid in this GTA Online update starting from today, June 27, through July 2, 2025.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Buying Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic and 4 other things to avoid in this GTA Online update (June 27 - July 2, 2025)
1) Overflod Suzume
The Overflod Suzume, a brand-new supercar, is now available for all players to purchase from Legendary Motorsport. It has a sleek design that is likely inspired by the Aspark Owl.
The Suzume's top speed (with all upgrades installed) is 126.50 mph, according to tests conducted by Broughy1322, a reputed YouTuber in the Grand Theft Auto community. This is a fantastic statistic, but considering that the car doesn't offer much else, it isn't enough to justify a $3,074,500 price tag. So, those on a tight budget should skip purchasing this vehicle for now.
Check out: GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries
2) Precision Rifle
The Precision Rifle falls in the Sniper Rifles category but lacks a key feature: a scope. Additionally, it doesn't deal as much damage per shot as one would hope, so owning it over other Sniper Rifles in the game makes little sense.
Rockstar Games has discounted the Precision Rifle's price tag of $450,000 by 50% at the Gun Van as part of this GTA Online weekly update. However, that would still be a lot of money to spend on a weapon that isn't exactly very useful.
3) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
The Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic is basically a widebody iteration of the original Cheetah Classic, and was added with this weekly GTA Online update. It looks just as good, if not better, with the wider profile, and has very similar performance too.
Unfortunately, it lacks cosmetic customizations, which is a significant downgrade. Furthermore, it costs $1,950,500 on Legendary Motorsport. Compare that to the original's $865,000 price tag, and the new iteration doesn't feel worth purchasing.
Read more: Declasse Walton L35 Stock
4) Buying a Vysser Neo
The Vysser Neo is a sports car with a good top speed and a modern aesthetic that is likely a mix of the Spyker C8 Aileron and the Maserati 3200 GT from real life. It can also be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, which is a great tool against guided missile systems.
The Neo can be bought for $1,875,000 from Legendary Motorsport, and although it somewhat justifies its cost, players should avoid buying it this week. That is because Rockstar has made it the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through July 2, 2025, meaning all players have a chance to get it for free. The odds of winning are low, but it is worth trying.
5) Buying a Coil Raiden
The Coil Raiden is an electric sports car that resembles the Tesla Model S. In terms of performance, it only has an average top speed, but the car accelerates quickly. It is also compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer and costs $1,375,000 on Legendary Motorsport.
However, just like the Vysser Neo, players should avoid buying Coil Raiden this week, as it can be obtained for free as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride in GTA Online.
