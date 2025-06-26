  • home icon
  • 5 things to avoid in GTA Online update (June 27 to July 2, 2025)

5 things to avoid in GTA Online update (June 27 to July 2, 2025)

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jun 26, 2025 21:34 GMT
Here
Here's a list of some things to avoid buying in this week's GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought along some new additions from the recent Money Fronts DLC. Furthermore, it has put some really good deals up for grabs, especially from a money-making perspective. However, there are also some offers that players can consider skipping since they don't seem to offer much value for money.

Then there are options to acquire a couple of items for free, so one should avoid spending cash buying them the regular way. For those interested, here are five things to avoid in this GTA Online update starting from today, June 27, through July 2, 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Buying Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic and 4 other things to avoid in this GTA Online update (June 27 - July 2, 2025)

1) Overflod Suzume

The Overflod Suzume&#039;s official poster (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Overflod Suzume's official poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Overflod Suzume, a brand-new supercar, is now available for all players to purchase from Legendary Motorsport. It has a sleek design that is likely inspired by the Aspark Owl.

The Suzume's top speed (with all upgrades installed) is 126.50 mph, according to tests conducted by Broughy1322, a reputed YouTuber in the Grand Theft Auto community. This is a fantastic statistic, but considering that the car doesn't offer much else, it isn't enough to justify a $3,074,500 price tag. So, those on a tight budget should skip purchasing this vehicle for now.

2) Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle in GTA Online&#039;s The Criminal Enterprises DLC trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Precision Rifle in GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises DLC trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Precision Rifle falls in the Sniper Rifles category but lacks a key feature: a scope. Additionally, it doesn't deal as much damage per shot as one would hope, so owning it over other Sniper Rifles in the game makes little sense.

Rockstar Games has discounted the Precision Rifle's price tag of $450,000 by 50% at the Gun Van as part of this GTA Online weekly update. However, that would still be a lot of money to spend on a weapon that isn't exactly very useful.

3) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Official Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic poster (Image via Rockstar Games)
Official Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic is basically a widebody iteration of the original Cheetah Classic, and was added with this weekly GTA Online update. It looks just as good, if not better, with the wider profile, and has very similar performance too.

Unfortunately, it lacks cosmetic customizations, which is a significant downgrade. Furthermore, it costs $1,950,500 on Legendary Motorsport. Compare that to the original's $865,000 price tag, and the new iteration doesn't feel worth purchasing.

4) Buying a Vysser Neo

youtube-cover

The Vysser Neo is a sports car with a good top speed and a modern aesthetic that is likely a mix of the Spyker C8 Aileron and the Maserati 3200 GT from real life. It can also be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, which is a great tool against guided missile systems.

The Neo can be bought for $1,875,000 from Legendary Motorsport, and although it somewhat justifies its cost, players should avoid buying it this week. That is because Rockstar has made it the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through July 2, 2025, meaning all players have a chance to get it for free. The odds of winning are low, but it is worth trying.

5) Buying a Coil Raiden

Official Coil Raiden poster (Image via Rockstar Games)
Official Coil Raiden poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Coil Raiden is an electric sports car that resembles the Tesla Model S. In terms of performance, it only has an average top speed, but the car accelerates quickly. It is also compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer and costs $1,375,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

However, just like the Vysser Neo, players should avoid buying Coil Raiden this week, as it can be obtained for free as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride in GTA Online.

Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

