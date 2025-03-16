7 facts about GTA 5 Enhanced that you may not know about

GTA 5 Enhanced has been a major talking point in the Grand Theft Auto community off late. Rockstar Games recently released this new version of its 2013 title on PC. While Grand Theft Auto 5 already had a PC port (that came out all the way back in April 2015), Enhanced has made notable improvements in the technological department, and also introduced some new features for GTA Online.

Ad

Ray Tracing, other new graphics settings, or the availability of HSW Upgrades in the multiplayer are few topics that have been largely talked about. So, in this article, we will look at seven GTA 5 Enhanced facts that you may not know about.

Planned support for Frame Generation and other facts about GTA 5 Enhanced that you may not know about

1) 5 new cars in GTA Online

Ad

Trending

Some of the new cars in GTA 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version boasted five exclusive cars - Coil Cyclone II, Imponte Arbiter GT, Karin S95, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, and Pfister Astron Custom. All of them are now available on PC as well via Enhanced.

Ad

It is worth noting that all five are HSW vehicles in GTA Online, meaning their top speed and acceleration can be improved significantly by installing HSW Upgrades at the LS Car Meet.

2) DualSense support

A standard PS5 DualSense controller (Image via PlayStation)

GTA 5 Enhanced PC features DualSense (the PS5 controller) support, including adaptive triggers. This technology helps with immersion to an extent by providing haptic feedback based on players' actions in the game.

Ad

Most PC gamers would have played Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online with the traditional mouse and keyboard setup, so trying DualSense in Enhanced can be quite interesting and refreshing.

3) Career Builder

Ad

Career Builder is an excellent feature for GTA Online beginners in GTA 5 Enhanced. It provides $4,000,000 right when entering the multiplayer for the first time, which must then be spent on a set of businesses, upgrades, weapons, and vehicles.

This makes the process of getting started a lot easier than before, when beginners basically had little-to-no help.

4) Frame Generation support planned for the future

Rockstar mentions planned support for Frame Generation (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Enhanced PC has support for AMD FSR 1 and FSR 3, as well as for Nvidia DLSS. These features help with framerates and image quality.

Ad

Rockstar Games has also announced that Frame Generation support for FSR and DLSS has been planned for a future date. For those unaware, Frame Generation is a technology that can increase FPS by generating additional frames using AI.

Check out: How to turn on Ray Tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced (PC)

5) Animals in the open-world

Encounter animals in GTA Online Enhanced's open world (Image via Rockstar Games)

Animals have finally made their way to GTA Online's open-world map on PC. They were in the original PC port (GTA 5 Legacy)'s Story Mode, but Rockstar excluded them from the multiplayer.

Ad

While it didn't make a huge difference gameplay-wise, the absence did take away from the wilderness. This was the case with all console ports too until December 2023, which was when animals debuted in GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Now, they are a part of the multiplayer on PC as well.

6) No crossplay with Legacy

GTA Online Legacy and Enhanced players cannot play together (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite GTA 5 Enhanced and Legacy being PC ports of the same game, there is no option for crossplay between them. This basically means that those playing GTA Online on Legacy cannot join sessions with those playing the multiplayer in Enhanced.

Ad

Also check: Can Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced be played with Legacy players?

7) It is free for GTA 5 Legacy owners

Expand Tweet

Ad

In case you have been out of the loop but are intrigued with all the chatter about GTA 5 Enhanced, note that those who already own the Legacy version on PC can upgrade to the Enhanced version absolutely free of cost.

This option is available on Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, and even on Epic Games Launcher.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback