GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes revealed

The latest GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes focus on the latest Money Fronts DLC update of the online multiplayer. Since the latest update has a ton of things to find and explore, it is natural that players might miss some of them.

You will find all the crucial details about the Money Fronts DLC update below.

Complete GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes

The game has added various new businesses (Image via Rockstar Games)

The biggest part of update 1.71 is the new businesses.

New businesses

Hands on Car Wash - This is one of the businesses that you can purchase in the game. It costs $1 million and is required for accessing the new set of missions that arrived with the update. Upgrade the business to get a boost for your counterfeit money business.

Higgins Helitours - This business allows you to take tourists on a tour of the city and boosts your Air Freight Cargo missions.

Smoke on the Water - This pharma store helps with the money laundering operations. Owning this business will give a bonus to your Weed Farm sell missions.

New Missions

Car Wash - You can start Car Wash missions from the Hands on Car Wash business. It gives a decent chunk of money.

Money Laundering Work - These missions can be started from any of the three new businesses and can be completed in the Freemode.

Mr. Faber Work mission - This set of six missions is work that you can do for Mr. Faber to earn XP and money. These can be accessed from the laptop in one of the three businesses. Below is a list of all Mr. Faber Work missions that you can do:

Police Bike Dispatch mission - You can now complete various Dispatch Missions on the new Western Police Bike.

New vehicles

The GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes mention new cars as well (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes also highlight seven new vehicles that arrived with the Money Fronts update. Below, we have the list for you to check out.

Overflod Suzume - A new Supercar that is currently only reserved for GTA+ members.

Karin Woodlander - A brand-new SUV that offers the HSW upgrade.

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X - This is a new Sports category car that you can purchase.

Annis Hardy - A brand-new Sedan has arrived with the Money Fronts update.

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS - This is a Sports car that you can now purchase in the game.

Karin Everon RS - This is another SUV that was added with the DLC.

Western Police Bike - This motorcycle comes bundled with the Summer Highway Patrol Outfit.

50 more vehicles can now get Missile Lock-On Jammer

Another interesting part of the GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes is the list of vehicles available with the Missile Lock-On Jammer. This feature was reserved for a select few vehicles, but Rockstar Games has now expanded the roster. This will allow players to use a variety of vehicles in the public sessions without having to worry about griefers.

A bunch of QoL and experience improvements

A series of improvements made their way to GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes (Image via Rockstar Games)

A big chunk of the official GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes features QoL and other gameplay improvements that Rockstar Games has added with the Money Fronts DLC update. Below, we have listed some of the major ones:

Some of the cutscenes can now be skipped if you're replaying the mission.

The global signal timer has been increased to 60 seconds.

The Boxville Van Delivery Vehicle has been disabled from the Biker Sell Missions.

Any ammunition that you use during Survivals will be automatically restocked when you switch to Freemode.

Rockstar has added a new Ray-tracing option in the settings.

There is now no rank requirement to unlock Survivals.

Fixed the issue that was causing the game to crash.

For a more in-depth GTA V Online update 1.71 patch notes, check out the official Rockstar Games Support page.

