Stamkos hat trick sparks Lightning to 6-3 win over Rangers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    11 Dec 2018, 09:00 IST
AP Image

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had three goals to become the first player from the 2008 draft to reach 700 points, and the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning won their seventh consecutive game by beating the New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday night.

Stamkos scored power-play goals that tied the game in the first and second periods. The center completed his ninth hat trick and first since Oct. 13, 2014, from the slot at 10:41 of the third.

The Lightning star has 701 points in 696 career games. He joins Martin St. Louis (953) and Vincent Lecavalier (874) as the only Tampa Bay players reaching the 700-point milestone.

Ryan McDonagh had a go-ahead goal, Anthony Cirelli had the other two Tampa Bay goals, and Louis Domingue made 23 saves.

Kevin Hayes had two goals and Jesper Fast also scored for the Rangers, who have lost six of eight (2-5-1). Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots.

PENGUINS 2, ISLANDERS 1, SO

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored the decisive goal in the shootout to lift Pittsburgh over the Islanders.

Guentzel also assisted on Derick Brassard's tying goal in the third period, helping Pittsburgh improve to 3-0-1 in its last four games. Casey DeSmith had 25 saves through regulation and overtime.

Penguins star Phil Kessel beat Robin Lehner in the first round of the shootout, but Josh Bailey scored on New York's third attempt to keep the tiebreaker going. Valtteri Filppula was denied by DeSmith before Guentzel closed out the win for Pittsburgh.

DeSmith improved to 6-1-2 in his past nine starts.

Anthony Beauvillier scored in the second period for the Islanders, and Lehner finished with 23 stops.

RED WINGS 3, KINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jimmy Howard made a season-high 42 saves and Dylan Larkin scored his 12th goal of the season to lift Detroit past Los Angeles.

Dennis Cholowski and Frans Nielsen also scored the Red Wings, who improved to 13-6-2 in their last 21 games. Howard came within 6:38 of his first shutout of the season.

Anze Kopitar scored the only goal for Los Angeles.

The Kings, who are tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the NHL, have been shut out only once this season. They spoiled Howard's bid in the third when Kopitar tapped in a loose puck at the doorstep.

