IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt hypes up 2023 NFL season in stunning bikini

The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in franchise history in February and will defend their crown in the upcoming season. Gracie Hunt, the heiress to the franchise, is getting fans excited for the upcoming season.

She took to her Instagram to promote the 2023 season in Mexico donning a bikini. In the post, she shared her excitement for the league's return with a countdown:

"100 days until football is back!!💯😍👊🏼 #Football #NFL #Champs #LetsGo #Countdown #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #Swim #Bikini

Hunt wearing Kansas City red to promote the 2023 season. Credit: @graciehunt (IG)

Hunt has always shared her passion for the Kansas City Chiefs anywhere she goes. She is the oldest daughter of Kansas City owner Clark Hunt, and has two younger siblings in brother Knobel and sister Ava.

Gracie wanted to play collegiate soccer, but changed her path due to several injuries, which stopped her from playing professionally.

Hunt supports her team at TPC Scottsdale. Credit: @graciehunt (IG)

Hunt celebrated the team playing in last season's Super Bowl. Credit: @graciehunt (IG)

Hunt decided to enter the world of pageants and was named Miss Texas International in 2018 and Miss Texas Teen International two years earlier. She would go on to be named Miss Kansas in 2021.

She is a Unified Champion Ambassador for the Special Olympics and is the creator of her own charitable organization named Breaking Barriers Through Sports. Gracie is currently looking to get her Master's degree from the University of Kansas.

Who will the Kansas City Chiefs play in the 2023 season?

Outside of their six AFC West matchups (Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers), Kansas City has some tough games. They will face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week Four on Sunday Night Football.

In Week Nine, the team will travel to Germany to face the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium. Patrick Mahomes will face Jalen Hurts and the Phildelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl 57 rematch in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.

Kansas City will face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship game rematch in Week 17. Time will tell if Gracie Hunt's team will be holding the Lombardi Trophy once again at the end of the 2023 season.

