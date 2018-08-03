Jackson hoped for more from disappointing Ravens debut

Lamar Jackson in action for the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson hoped to get more out of his Baltimore Ravens debut in Thursday's preseason win over the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Jackson, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2016, was drafted 32nd overall by the Ravens this year and will aim to compete with Joe Flacco for a starting spot.

Although the 21-year-old threw a touchdown for fellow rookie Hayden Hurst, he completed just four of his 10 attempts, which included one interception, for only 33 yards.

Jackson also ran the ball for 25 yards off eight carries, though three of them saw him take a knee at the end of the 17-16 triumph at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

"It wasn't what I expected. I felt like I should have had more touchdowns out there, me and my unit. That's it," said Jackson.

"Still room for improvement for us. We're just still learning each and every week."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh warned against expecting to see the form that made Jackson a start at Louisville so early in his NFL career.

"Everybody kind of has these expectations that they're going to see fireworks. I think he ran around and he played well," Harbaugh said.