The NFL will play games in London this season as part of its International Series, which started in the 2007 season. Fans across the pond will get to see some of the top players that the league has to offer. However, some fans are having a hard time getting tickets to those games.
NFL fans from the United Kingdom took to Twitter to share their feelings about being in the queue to grab some tickets for the games. Many noted that they are still waiting and are deep in the queue:
Warning: NSFW language
Some also tweeted that they were able to get the tickets to the games despite the chaos in the queue:
Six teams will be playing a game in London. The Atlanta Falcons will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 at Wembley Stadium. The following week will have the Jaguars facing the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Lastly, the Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6.
The Jaguars have the most experience playing in the United Kingdom as they will play their ninth and 10th games in the country this season. It will also be the first time an NFL franchise has competed in consecutive games overseas.
What other country will host NFL games this upcoming season?
For the second straight season, games will be played in Germany at Frankfurt Stadium. The Miami Dolphins will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 while the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots square off in Week 10.
Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich at Allianz Stadium.
There will be no international game in Mexico this season because of renovations in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The first regular season game outside the United States was played at the stadium in October 2005. It was a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. The attendance was 103,467, and it remains the largest crowd to see a regular-season game in the league's history.