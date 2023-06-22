The NFL will play games in London this season as part of its International Series, which started in the 2007 season. Fans across the pond will get to see some of the top players that the league has to offer. However, some fans are having a hard time getting tickets to those games.

NFL fans from the United Kingdom took to Twitter to share their feelings about being in the queue to grab some tickets for the games. Many noted that they are still waiting and are deep in the queue:

Richard Wallace 🇬🇧 @Richard_Wallace No chance. And there’s already hundreds of NFL London tickets on StubHub and Viagogo. Shouldn’t be allowed. No chance. And there’s already hundreds of NFL London tickets on StubHub and Viagogo. Shouldn’t be allowed. https://t.co/xOTF910yRx

Warning: NSFW language

Victoria Broad @VictoriaBroad Nice to see NFL London tickets already on Viagogo for at least 3 times the sale price. If you’re a tout, you’re an absolute scumbag. Some of us just want to have a nice day out watching football with our pals. ☹️ Nice to see NFL London tickets already on Viagogo for at least 3 times the sale price. If you’re a tout, you’re an absolute scumbag. Some of us just want to have a nice day out watching football with our pals. ☹️

#NFL Another year, another waste of time trying to get NFL London tickets!It's a disgrace @TicketmasterUK you should be ashamed!!! @NFL UK happily allowing ticket touts to swallow up the vast majority to immediately sell for hugely inflated prices on @StubHub Another year, another waste of time trying to get NFL London tickets! 😡It's a disgrace @TicketmasterUK you should be ashamed!!!@NFL & @NFLUK happily allowing ticket touts to swallow up the vast majority to immediately sell for hugely inflated prices on @StubHub 😡 #NFL https://t.co/DEiWusMrKr

I don't know anyone in London who likes NFL, how on earth are that many people buying tickets @NFLUK I registered, activated my account and did everything as expected and I'm behind 350k people in the queueI don't know anyone in London who likes NFL, how on earth are that many people buying tickets @NFLUK I registered, activated my account and did everything as expected and I'm behind 350k people in the queueI don't know anyone in London who likes NFL, how on earth are that many people buying tickets https://t.co/k10kWmHj7h

Natalia Bradford @NataliaBradford Something tells me that I won't be getting an NFL London Game ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again this season. 🤦‍♀️ Something tells me that I won't be getting an NFL London Game ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again this season. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/tCfMON3jLw

Gary @GeoKet72 @NFLUK #NFLLondon You’d be as well just kicking everyone out of the queue now @TicketmasterCS @TicketmasterUK . There’s no way being 136,784 in the queue is it still going to be possible to get tickets for the NFL London games. Rank rotten queue system. You’d be as well just kicking everyone out of the queue now @TicketmasterCS @TicketmasterUK. There’s no way being 136,784 in the queue is it still going to be possible to get tickets for the NFL London games. Rank rotten queue system. 👎 @NFLUK #NFLLondon

Some also tweeted that they were able to get the tickets to the games despite the chaos in the queue:

Get your jerseys ready boys Got myself 3 tickets for @NFL in LondonUnfortunately, we are all sat apart but after a few beers I'm sure that won't be a problem🤣Would have loved to have seen Josh Allen but I'll take seeing Lamar JacksonGet your jerseys ready boys @JamesBrandon_ & @Willemorley Got myself 3 tickets for @NFL in London🍻Unfortunately, we are all sat apart but after a few beers I'm sure that won't be a problem🤣Would have loved to have seen Josh Allen but I'll take seeing Lamar Jackson😍Get your jerseys ready boys @JamesBrandon_ & @Willemorley 🎉 https://t.co/YH74U1cOHg

Gabriel Colyer @GColyer #NFLLondon Jags vs Bills tickets secured, I was 41,700 in the queue and took me 10 mins to sort account and purchase tickets, just checked again and there are still a fair few thousands tickets left in the upper stands, be patient fans, fuck the scalpers. #NFLLondon Jags vs Bills tickets secured, I was 41,700 in the queue and took me 10 mins to sort account and purchase tickets, just checked again and there are still a fair few thousands tickets left in the upper stands, be patient fans, fuck the scalpers.

Jack Adcock @jack_Adcock22 NFL London tickets in the bag again. Best weekend of the year NFL London tickets in the bag again. Best weekend of the year 🏈 🇬🇧

Six teams will be playing a game in London. The Atlanta Falcons will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 at Wembley Stadium. The following week will have the Jaguars facing the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Lastly, the Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6.

The Jaguars have the most experience playing in the United Kingdom as they will play their ninth and 10th games in the country this season. It will also be the first time an NFL franchise has competed in consecutive games overseas.

What other country will host NFL games this upcoming season?

Fans at Allianz Stadium in Munich, Germany last season

For the second straight season, games will be played in Germany at Frankfurt Stadium. The Miami Dolphins will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 while the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots square off in Week 10.

Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich at Allianz Stadium.

There will be no international game in Mexico this season because of renovations in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The first regular season game outside the United States was played at the stadium in October 2005. It was a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. The attendance was 103,467, and it remains the largest crowd to see a regular-season game in the league's history.

