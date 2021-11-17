NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Where does every NFC team stand?

NFL Power Rankings continue to shuffle as each week goes by. Entering Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, there is a new team on top of the NFC. There are plenty of changes in the Week 11 NFC Power Rankings. Here is how it all stands right now.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-8-1)

Last week: #16

Next Week: vs. Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions did not lose their game this week for the first time all season. Unfortunately, they didn't win their game either. They recorded a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers and are still the only team in the NFL without a win this season.

PFF @PFF Nobody wanted to win in Steelers-Lions 😂

A tie is better than a loss, so, at least, it was an improvement for the Lions. They can continue to compete under the guidance of head coach Dan Campbell and have been close to a win several times this year. Until they get one, they are the easy choice for last place in the NFC Power Rankings.

#15 - Chicago Bears (3-6)

Last week: #14

Next Week: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears were on a bye last week but still fell one spot in the Power Rankings. With the Lions earning a tie, the Bears now have the longest losing streak in the entire NFC with four consecutive games.

Things are falling apart quickly for the Bears, and their chances of returning to the playoffs are getting slimmer. One of the only big positives is that their rookie quarterback, Justin Fields, has been improving weekly.

#14 - Washington Football Team (3-6)

Last week: #15

Next Week: vs. Carolina Panthers

The Washington Football Team scored a huge upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. They have moved up one spot in the Power Rankings and will look to build on their momentum.

It has been a disappointing season for the WFT, but maybe a win can get them rolling. Their pursuit of getting back in the playoff picture continues next week against another team ahead of them, the Carolina Panthers.

#13 - Seattle Seahawks (3-6)

Last week: #8

Next Week: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Russell Wilson returned for the Seattle Seahawks, but unfortunately it didn't make a difference. Their offense remained flat as they suffered another defeat. They plummet down in the Power Rankings as a result.

The Seahawks are in real danger of letting this season get away from them. They had high expectations of returning to the playoffs before the season started. They need to turn things around to keep their hopes alive.

