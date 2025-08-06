Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event: All missions, rewards, and counters

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event has arrived, offering a solo challenge rewarding players with valuable in-game resources and exclusive cards. In this limited-time event, you’ll battle through escalating tiers of Blissey-themed CPU decks. Below is a full breakdown of how it works, what you can earn, and the best strategies to clear it efficiently.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11 contents
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
The main attraction of the event is Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11; only available through the event and is guaranteed completing the Expert stage (with varied chances in earlier tiers). This pack includes five cards:
- Blissey ex: Event-exclusive ex card (12.66%)
- Kangaskhan: Alternate art from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (15.82%)
- Horsea & Chinchou: Two exclusive new cards (23.84% chance each)
- Houndoom: Alternate art from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (23.84%)
Replay the Expert challenge repeatedly to farm the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, increasing your chances to get Blissey ex.
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky: All cards, types, and rarities
Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event: Rewards and challenges
1) Beginner stage
First-clear rewards: 2 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 EXP
Drop rates:
- 51% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11.
- 38.7% chance for 1 Shop Ticket.
- 100% chance for 25 Shinedust.
Battle tasks:
- Knock out a Pokemon with a Fighting-type move (4 Event Hourglasses).
- Play 3 Basic Pokemon (4 Event Hourglasses).
Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion, ranked
2) Intermediate stage
First-clear rewards: 4 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 EXP
Drop rates:
- 64% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11.
- 48.3% chance for 1 Shop Ticket.
- 100% chance for 25 Shinedust.
Battle tasks:
- Knock out 2 Pokemon with Fighting-type moves (3 Event Hourglasses).
- Put a Stage 1 Pokemon into play (3 Event Hourglasses).
- Win by turn 14 (4 Event Hourglasses).
Also read: 5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion
3) Advanced stage
First-clear rewards: 6 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, 1 Shop Ticket, 75 EXP
Drop rates:
- 80% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11.
- 60.4% chance for 1 Shop Ticket.
- 100% chance for 25 Shinedust.
Battle tasks:
- Knock out the Active Pokemon twice using Fighting-types (4 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Use a 1-3 Diamond rarity deck (4 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win by turn 14 (4 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win without your opponent scoring points (4 Wonder Hourglasses).
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex deck guide
4) Expert stage
First-clear rewards: 8 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 EXP
Drop rates:
- 100% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11.
- 75.5% chance for 1 Shop Ticket.
- 100% chance for 25 Shinedust
Battle tasks:
- Win using a 1-3 Diamond rarity deck (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win by turn 12 (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win without opponent scoring (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win 10 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
- Win 20 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses).
Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Crobat ex deck guide
Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event: Best counters
Blissey ex and its supporting decks are typically slow to set up and weak to Fighting-type cards, making them vulnerable to aggressive strategies. Use fast, high-pressure decks to win before they setup.
Top Fighting-type ex counters:
Best 1-3 Diamond decks for Advanced and Expert missions:
Also read: 6 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion
If you are interested in Pokemon TCG Pocket topics, check out our other articles:
- Pokemon TCGP decks tier list
- Pokemon TCGP announces new Trading changes
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨