Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event: All missions, rewards, and counters

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event has arrived, offering a solo challenge rewarding players with valuable in-game resources and exclusive cards. In this limited-time event, you’ll battle through escalating tiers of Blissey-themed CPU decks. Below is a full breakdown of how it works, what you can earn, and the best strategies to clear it efficiently.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event: Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11 contents

All cards available in the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The main attraction of the event is Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11; only available through the event and is guaranteed completing the Expert stage (with varied chances in earlier tiers). This pack includes five cards:

Blissey ex : Event-exclusive ex card (12.66%)

: Event-exclusive ex card (12.66%) Kangaskhan : Alternate art from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (15.82%)

: Alternate art from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (15.82%) Horsea & Chinchou : Two exclusive new cards (23.84% chance each)

: Two exclusive new cards (23.84% chance each) Houndoom: Alternate art from Wisdom of Sea and Sky (23.84%)

Replay the Expert challenge repeatedly to farm the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, increasing your chances to get Blissey ex.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event: Rewards and challenges

Blissey ex Promo card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Beginner stage

First-clear rewards: 2 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 EXP

Drop rates:

51% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11.

38.7% chance for 1 Shop Ticket.

100% chance for 25 Shinedust.

Battle tasks:

Knock out a Pokemon with a Fighting-type move (4 Event Hourglasses).

Play 3 Basic Pokemon (4 Event Hourglasses).

2) Intermediate stage

First-clear rewards: 4 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 EXP

Drop rates:

64% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11.

48.3% chance for 1 Shop Ticket.

100% chance for 25 Shinedust.

Battle tasks:

Knock out 2 Pokemon with Fighting-type moves (3 Event Hourglasses).

Put a Stage 1 Pokemon into play (3 Event Hourglasses).

Win by turn 14 (4 Event Hourglasses).

3) Advanced stage

First-clear rewards: 6 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, 1 Shop Ticket, 75 EXP

Drop rates:

80% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11.

60.4% chance for 1 Shop Ticket.

100% chance for 25 Shinedust.

Battle tasks:

Knock out the Active Pokemon twice using Fighting-types (4 Wonder Hourglasses).

Use a 1-3 Diamond rarity deck (4 Wonder Hourglasses).

Win by turn 14 (4 Wonder Hourglasses).

Win without your opponent scoring points (4 Wonder Hourglasses).

4) Expert stage

First-clear rewards: 8 Pack Hourglasses, 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 EXP

Drop rates:

100% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 11.

75.5% chance for 1 Shop Ticket.

100% chance for 25 Shinedust

Battle tasks:

Win using a 1-3 Diamond rarity deck (5 Wonder Hourglasses).

Win by turn 12 (5 Wonder Hourglasses).

Win without opponent scoring (5 Wonder Hourglasses).

Win 10 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses).

Win 20 battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses).

Pokemon TCG Pocket Blissey ex Drop Event: Best counters

Best counters to the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blissey ex and its supporting decks are typically slow to set up and weak to Fighting-type cards, making them vulnerable to aggressive strategies. Use fast, high-pressure decks to win before they setup.

Top Fighting-type ex counters:

Best 1-3 Diamond decks for Advanced and Expert missions:

Dragonite

Silvally

Rampardos (has type advantage)

