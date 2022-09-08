Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Chikara Shards and Yens (September 2022)

The Roblox training title Anime Fighting Simulator gives players the opportunity to level up. This way, their specific stats can improve. Gamers should strive to increase these stats to unlock new classes based on some well-known anime series, such as Saiyan, Hokage, and Pirate King. Doing so will ensure they get stronger.

Players can get a lot of Chikara Shards, the in-game currency Yen, and other incentives with free Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes, allowing them to enhance and customize their avatars. The active codes for this month have been provided below.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Anime Fighting Simulator:

1billionvisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 75K Chikara Shards

1millionsubsfrango - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

2millionsingroup! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20K Chikara Shards

300ksubstigretv - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

Bigboi100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

defidstream - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2K Chikara Shards

defild700k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

Defild800k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10K Chikara Shards

Defildpromo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

Defildyen - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Yen

dwax10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

elemperador100k! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Chikara Shards

Emperador2kcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2K Chikara Shards

Emperadorstar - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Chikara Shards

emperadorsubs - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Chikara Shards

emperadorwapo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1.5K Chikara Shards

frango2yen - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen

Frangonewcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Chikara Shards

kelvin600k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3K Chikara Shards

L3NI - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

medtw50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2K Chikara Shards

Mrrhino50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2K Chikara Shards

n1colas2sub - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Chikara Shards

NNG - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

sub2defildplays - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

sub2emperadormaxi - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

sub2hakimbo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

sub2razorfishgaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen

Sub2tanqr - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

sub2tplanetmilo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen

subfrango - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

subtodefildplays - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Chikara Shards

subtokelvingts - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen

subtomrrhino - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen

Tigre200k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

tigretvsub - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Gamers should follow these simple steps to redeem the active code in Anime Fighting Simulator:

Open the Roblox application on a preferred device; a laptop or a mobile phone running android or iOS.

Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

On the platform's homepage, look for the Anime Fighting Simulator.

Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap the Twitter icon in the menu when the game has finished loading, and the homepage is shown. A new window will open once that is done. The area to enter the code will be visible now.

In the text box, enter an active code.

Click Enter to redeem it.

You'll get the advertised benefits right away if the entered code was correct. To minimize the potential for errors, copy-pasting the desired code is a good idea.

Players can follow BlockZone on Twitter to receive coupons as soon as they are made available. Alternatively, gamers can join the BlockZone Roblox Group to receive a five percent boost to their training stats.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh