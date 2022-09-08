Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Chikara Shards and Yens (September 2022)

The Roblox training title Anime Fighting Simulator gives players the opportunity to level up. This way, their specific stats can improve. Gamers should strive to increase these stats to unlock new classes based on some well-known anime series, such as Saiyan, Hokage, and Pirate King. Doing so will ensure they get stronger.
Players can get a lot of Chikara Shards, the in-game currency Yen, and other incentives with free Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes, allowing them to enhance and customize their avatars. The active codes for this month have been provided below.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Anime Fighting Simulator:
- 1billionvisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 75K Chikara Shards
- 1millionsubsfrango - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- 2millionsingroup! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20K Chikara Shards
- 300ksubstigretv - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- Bigboi100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- defidstream - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2K Chikara Shards
- defild700k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- Defild800k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10K Chikara Shards
- Defildpromo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- Defildyen - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Yen
- dwax10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- elemperador100k! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Chikara Shards
- Emperador2kcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2K Chikara Shards
- Emperadorstar - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Chikara Shards
- emperadorsubs - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Chikara Shards
- emperadorwapo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1.5K Chikara Shards
- frango2yen - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen
- Frangonewcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Chikara Shards
- kelvin600k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3K Chikara Shards
- L3NI - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- medtw50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2K Chikara Shards
- Mrrhino50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2K Chikara Shards
- n1colas2sub - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Chikara Shards
- NNG - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- sub2defildplays - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- sub2emperadormaxi - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- sub2hakimbo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- sub2razorfishgaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen
- Sub2tanqr - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- sub2tplanetmilo - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen
- subfrango - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- subtodefildplays - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Chikara Shards
- subtokelvingts - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen
- subtomrrhino - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Yen
- Tigre200k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
- tigretvsub - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Chikara Shards
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Gamers should follow these simple steps to redeem the active code in Anime Fighting Simulator:
- Open the Roblox application on a preferred device; a laptop or a mobile phone running android or iOS.
- Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.
- On the platform's homepage, look for the Anime Fighting Simulator.
- Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.
- Tap the Twitter icon in the menu when the game has finished loading, and the homepage is shown. A new window will open once that is done. The area to enter the code will be visible now.
- In the text box, enter an active code.
- Click Enter to redeem it.
You'll get the advertised benefits right away if the entered code was correct. To minimize the potential for errors, copy-pasting the desired code is a good idea.
Players can follow BlockZone on Twitter to receive coupons as soon as they are made available. Alternatively, gamers can join the BlockZone Roblox Group to receive a five percent boost to their training stats.