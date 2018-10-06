Cowboys not interested in re-signing Dez Bryant, says Jerry Jones

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant recently expressed interest in re-signing with the team, but it appears they are not as keen as him about working out a return.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Friday on 105.3 The Fan that a reunion with Bryant is not part of the conversation to improve the roster, and he said it would not be best for the team to bring him back.

"It just seems like [Bryant] is a Cowboy, but we've got to look at what we're all having to deal with and that is what's in the best interest of the team," Jones said, via NFL.com. "So, that's a different story there.

"I'm just trying to say we feel good about Dez and wish him the very best. And trust me, if it were in our best interests – his and ours and the team's – then he would be on the field for the Cowboys."

Jones was asked if his response would be different if he had the lone vote on a decision regarding Bryant, but he reinforced the notion that he agrees with where both sides are right now.

"I agree with where we are and his status right now," Jones said. "I agree with that."

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was cut by the Cowboys in April. He spent his entire eight-season NFL career with Dallas and turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens in April.

The 29-year-old had expressed interest in playing for the Cleveland Browns, but did not sign with them after they reportedly offered a base deal worth less than $5m.