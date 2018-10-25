×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Alexander Zverev hits 50 wins beating Haase at Swiss Indoors

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    25 Oct 2018, 01:15 IST
AP Image

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Alexander Zverev became the first man to reach 50 wins on the ATP Tour this season by beating Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5 Wednesday in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.

The second-seeded German moved to 50-16 in a season that has brought three titles, including the Madrid Masters.

Zverev converted all four of his break points while saving eight of the 10 held by the 47th-ranked Dutchman.

Haase used a between-the-legs lob to force a break in the second set that Zverev retrieved with his own 'tweener into the net.

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the 40-win mark in beating Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Jack Sock, the fifth-seeded American, was eliminated by Ernests Gulbis, 7-5, 6-4. Gulbis also beat Sock in Stockholm last week.

Associated Press
NEWS
Swiss Indoors 2018: 5 players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka withdraws from Swiss Indoors as Cilic wins opener
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins of Alexander Zverev's career
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors: Federer digs deep to reach Basel second round
RELATED STORY
Emotional Murray survives Copil marathon, Alexander wins...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic and Dimitrov survive but Zverev loses in Cincinnati
RELATED STORY
Federer tested, beats Krajinovic in Swiss Indoors 1st round
RELATED STORY
Sibling rivalry: Alexander Zverev beats brother Mischa in DC
RELATED STORY
Djokovic wins in Cincinnati, Halep's match suspended
RELATED STORY
Federer, Del Potro and Zverev in action on Blockbuster...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us