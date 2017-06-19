No expectations as Kvitova gears up for Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova may have won Wimbledon twice but, having only just returned from a severe hand injury, she is staying composed.

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 19:27 IST

Petra Kvitova in action at the French Open

Petra Kvitova is not setting herself any goals for this season but is excited to begin the grass-court campaign and gear up for Wimbledon.

Just six months after sustaining severe damage to her left hand when she was stabbed by an intruder in her apartment, Kvitova returned to the WTA Tour at the French Open last month.

The Czech beat Julia Boserup in straight sets in her first match back, before losing to Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova will begin her preparations for a return to the All England Club at the AEGON Classic this week, but she will not demand too much of herself so soon into her comeback.

"When everything happened, I had it in my mind that I would like to play Wimbledon," she told the WTA.

"I played Paris already so I can be somewhat ready for Wimbledon, which is much nicer to be ready on the grass.

"I didn't just come back to play tennis because I want to be one of them [the players], I still want to win some big matches and big tournaments so I still do have motivation. It's even better to play tournaments before Wimbledon and get ready.

"Of course, I would like to come back great and to play [the WTA Finals] in Singapore but I still need to be on the earth and think positively.

"I don't really have any expectations or goals for the rest of the season. I still don't know how my hand will respond when I have more matches or practices so I still need to be very careful and see how it goes.

"I'm happy for every match I'm playing now – even stupid practice I'm really glad that I'm able to play and my hand is not in pain."