Every Stand to appear in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run anime

Hirohiko Araki's iconic JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga spans nine parts, and the recent JOJODAY event officially confirmed the anime adaptation of Steel Ball Run, the seventh part of the manga and the sixth season of the JoJo anime. The announcement came with a brief teaser trailer, igniting excitement and hype in the JoJo community as fans expect this long-awaited transposition to capture the unique essence of Araki's whimsical franchise much like the previous transpositions curated by David Production.

Steel Ball Run detaches from the Joestars’ family saga to reinvent the JoJo universe with a tale set in 1890. Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli, a flamboyant master of the Spin technique, are among the countless participants in a horse race that crosses the United States from San Diego to New York.

As Johnny and Gyro uncover the sinister truth behind the race, they are forced into a series of brutal conflicts that lead to the most unexpected conclusion. Of course, in typical JoJo style, the turmoil is centered around Stands, ethereal entities that bestow their users with phenomenal, unpredictable abilities. Read on to learn everything about the Stands set to dazzle in the upcoming Steel Ball Run anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run manga and upcoming anime.

Every Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run, listed in alphabetical order and explained

20th Century Boy

20th Century Boy in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

20th Century Boy was the Stand of Magent Magent, one of President Funny Valentine’s henchmen. This Stand had no offensive capabilities, yet harbored extraordinary defense, as it rendered the user invulnerable as long as he knelt on the ground and remained immobile in that position.

When these conditions were met, all attacks aimed at Magent Magent were redirected away from him. However, this otherwise unshakable protection would falter if Magent Magent was caught off guard or forced into a position where deactivating 20th Century Boy would become fatal.

Ball Breaker

Ball Breaker in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Gyro Zeppeli, an eccentric and yet honorable former executioner hailing from the Kingdom of Naples, was a master of the Spin, which he unleashed through a pair of special steel balls. Upon achieving the “Golden Spin,” the peak of the Zeppeli Family’s signature technique, Gyro manifested Ball Breaker, an all-powerful Stand of devastating potential.

The sheer force of Gyro’s Spin was enough to strike fear into most enemies, but Ball Breaker’s power was even more threatening, as this Stand could rapidly age any human target, with the accelerated aging extended to their Stands as well. A testament to Ball Breaker’s potency, its ability even bypassed D4C’s dimensional barrier.

Boku no Rhythm wo Kiitekure

Boku no Rhythm wo Kiitekure in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Oyecomova, a Neapolitan terrorist seeking revenge on his fellow countryman Gyro Zeppeli, wielded Boku no Rhythm wo Kiitekure. This Stand enabled him to create and attach bombs to anything he touched, be it solid objects, animals, other people, or even liquids and gaseous substances.

Each of Boku no Rhythm wo Kiitekure’s bombs carried a timer, making this ability even deadlier and more unpredictable, as anything nearby the user could be ready to explode. Ultimately, however, Oyecomova and his Stand were overpowered and defeated by Johnny and Gyro.

Catch the Rainbow

Catch the Rainbow in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Blackmore, one of President Funny Valentine’s loyal enforcers, wielded Catch the Rainbow to manipulate rain. Blackmore used his Stand to immobilize and solidify falling raindrops, shaping them into platforms to walk, run, or leap on, or weaponizing them into razor-sharp projectiles.

Catch the Rainbow also granted Blackmore the ability to merge with the rain itself, becoming one with it or materializing selected body parts at a distance through distant raindrops. This Stand was almost unbeatable in the rain but didn’t work without it.

Chocolate Disco

Chocolate Disco in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Chocolate Disco was the Stand of D-I-S-C-O, an assassin sent by Funny Valentine. This Stand appears as an armband on D-I-S-C-O’s upper limb, allowing him to divide the nearby environment into a grid within which he had a high degree of control.

Anyone caught in Chocolate Disco’s grid would be in trouble, as the caster could teleport the flying objects within the area by manipulating them through his armband. By doing so, D-I-S-C-O could launch surprise attacks as well as defend against incoming threats by warping them away, possibly into the assailant themselves.

That said, Chocolate Disco’s teleportation only worked if the user precisely asserted the coordinates to which the object was to be warped and pressed the corresponding button on the arm guard. Any miss would leave D-I-S-C-O vulnerable.

Civil War

Civil War in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

An agent of Funny Valentine, Axl Ro served the President by using Civil War. This Stand had the sinister ability to conjure specters born from the opponent’s deepest regrets of having discarded things or abandoned people. The recreations would turn into aggressive membranes that would engulf and eventually crush the target.

Civil War’s resilience was equally unnerving, as the Stand and its user were killed, and their murderer felt even a sliver of guilt, they would resurrect. Furthermore, Civil War and Axl RO would become immune to further attacks from the assailant, and the latter would be burdened with all of their accumulated guilt.

Although Civil War’s psychological torment is profoundly complex, it bears a major weakness. Water can dissolve the membranes, neutralizing the Stand’s harmful effect.

Cream Starter

Cream Starter in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Keen to investigate the Saint's Corpse Parts in the race’s itinerary, the Vatican sent Hot Pants, an undercover female agent who later allied with Johnny, Gyro, Lucy, and Diego. Her Stand, Cream Starter, took the form of a device reminiscent of a handheld sprayer.

With this bizarre tool, Hot Pants could spray flesh as a cream-like substance. Moreover, the spray could be used by anyone who took hold of it. Upon contact, the sprayed flesh would suffocate, reshape, or decompose—as well as, depending on her intent, heal—the target’s body.

Notably, she could also use Cream Starter to spray herself with flesh to seal her wounds or morph her body to suit the needs of the moment.

D4C Love Train

D4C Love Train in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

As Steel Ball Run unfolds, Funny Valentine, the President of the United States, is revealed to be the true mastermind behind the race. Valentine acts as the main antagonist of this installment of the series, sowing terror with his Stand, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, also known simply as D4C.

When the Saint’s Corpse merged with Lucy Steel’s body, Valentine’s Stand underwent an incredible evolution. D4C’s already menacing ability to travel across parallel worlds evolved into D4C Love Train, a seemingly invincible Stand that could deflect all misfortune.

Any misfortune that came against Valentine, be it attacks or other unfavorable events, was blocked by a wall of light that only allowed good fortune to pass through. The misfortune was then redirected to other people. Needless to say, D4C Love Train made Funny Valentine almost untouchable.

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

D4C in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Even the standard version of D4C was a terrifying force, being endowed with the ability to access and manipulate infinite parallel universes as long as the user was caught positioned between two objects. This included any solid, liquid, and gaseous matter other than air. By moving across the parallel worlds, President Funny Valentine could easily avoid incoming attacks.

D4C also enabled Valentine to create multiple versions of the same event—making it appear as though they were happening simultaneously—and warp people from the parallel universes to his original world. While D4C allowed the original world and the parallel universes—which would otherwise never interact—to overlap, only a single iteration of any person can exist in the same world at the same time.

Once D4C’s power forced two iterations of the same person to enter close proximity, they would inevitably collide and destroy each other, unless one of them managed to return to their original world. Funny Valentine was the sole exception to his rule, as he could use D4C to create counterparts of himself in the other universes and coexist with them.

He could also swap himself with one of his counterparts to avoid damage and transfer D4C to the counterparts to grant them pseudo-immortality. Should Valentine receive a mortal wound, he could simply pass on his will, memories, and Stand to another self and cheat death. As if these reality-defying powers weren’t enough, D4C also surpassed most Stands in terms of speed and physical strength, making it a menace even in close-quarters combat.

Hey Ya!

Hey Ya! in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

With his quirky charm, Pocoloco truly embodied the essence of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, a story fueled by the interplay of willpower and absurdity. His Stand, Hey Ya!, was a perfect reflection of this, defying the norm of fearsome and murderous Stands to fulfill the unlikely role of Pocoloco’s motivational coach.

In fact, Hey Ya! had no physical power or lethal ability. It only offered Pocoloco encouragement, boosting his confidence to survive hardships and seize opportunities through unwavering optimism, which resulted in incredible, unreal luck.

Hey Ya! didn’t create or augment Pocoloco’s luck but merely motivated him to face challenges with a positive mindset. This unshakable positivity somehow aligned the stars in Pocoloco’s favor, propelling him through dangers and hardships to enter a series of fortuitous circumstances, culminating in his unexpected triumph in the Steel Ball Run despite his lack of talent or special abilities compared to the other competitors.

In a Silent Way

In a Silent Way in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

In a Silent Way was the Stand of Sandman, a Native American hailing from a community in the Arizona Desert. Unable to brawl up close, this Stand was ill-suited for direct combat but possessed subtle and versatile powers, allowing Sandman to attack his enemies from afar.

Sandman exploited In a Silent Way’s ability to store sounds in objects to ambush his opponents by setting traps. He would charge items with sounds so that anyone or anything touching them would suffer consequences depending on the type of sound stored inside. In addition to this, In a Silent Way could also be used to spawn and manipulate artificial homunculi.

Mandom

Mandom in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

A formidable gunslinger at the service of President Funny Valentine, Ringo Roadagain combined his sharpshooting expertise with the unique power of his time-bending Stand, Mandom. This Stand wielded the incredibly advantageous ability to rewind time six seconds in the past, allowing Ringo to return everything to how it was six seconds before.

Activated by a mere flick of Ringo’s wristwatch, Mandom granted the former a massive tactical edge, enabling him to correct mistakes, avoid enemy attacks, and set up fatal shots. With Mandom’s power, Ringo could adapt to any situation.

Coupled with his pinpoint accuracy and relentless willpower, this ability made Ringo essentially unpredictable, and he was only more dangerous thanks to his innate talent to read his opponents and calculate their moves.

However, Ringo was guided by a strict moral code. Adhering to this personal code of honor, he often revealed Mandom’s power to his foes before engaging them, trusting his sharp mind and icy composure to prevail, but only wanting to do so in a fair duel.

Oh! Lonesome Me

Oh! Lonesome Me in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Mountain Tim, an honorable cowboy and bounty hunter who befriended Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli, commanded the Stand called Oh! Lonesome Me. A peculiar blend of utility and flair, this Stand allowed Tim to safely separate segments of his own body, or other people’s bodies, and move them along a rope that he could freely control to perform superhuman feats.

By splitting himself into little pieces, Tim would gain unmatched agility and unpredictability, lessening the damage from incoming attacks or avoiding them completely. He could also exploit Oh! Lonesome Me’s ability to launch himself with the rope and shoot his enemies from unexpected angles.

Scary Monsters

Scary Monsters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

The original user of the Stand Scary Monsters was Dr. Ferdinand, who employed it to infect living beings with a virus to turn them into dinosaurs bound to his command. After Ferdinand’s death, Diego Brando used the Saint’s Corpse to claim Scary Monsters for himself, developing his own personalized version of the ability.

A genius and power-hungry jockey, loyal only to his ambitions, Diego Brando used Scary Monsters to turn himself into a ferocious dinosaur, exploiting the beast’s enhanced senses and physical might to become a formidable close-combat fighter.

After gaining mastery of the Stand, Diego learned to shift into a hybrid humanoid-dinosaur transformation. In this form, he combined primal power and agility with his own calculating mind to dominate his foes.

Scary Monsters rendered Diego powerful enough to stand as a worthy adversary to Funny Valentine’s D4C. In addition to direct combat, Diego could also use this Stand to morph his own horse into a dinosaur or transform nearby animals into miniature carnivorous dinosaurs to hunt down his targets.

Sugar Mountain

Sugar Mountain in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

This Stand, born from an extremely large tree known as “Great Tree,” ensnared a human to serve as a guardian, binding them to the tree’s trunk. The human would share the Stand’s name, Sugar Mountain, and subject anyone approaching the tree to a series of supernatural trials aimed at testing their greed.

In Steel Ball Run, the guardian was an old woman with the appearance of a young girl. The tests were deceptively simple at the beginning, but their difficulty would increase as they progressed, eventually pushing a person to the limit of their willpower. Anyone who lied as a result of their greed would meet a ghastly fate, as the tree would kill them and condemn them to a gruesome death.

TATOO YOU!

TATOO YOU! in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

TATOO YOU! is a Stand far from ordinary, as it’s shared by the Eleven Men, a group of people who ambushed Johnny and Gyro. The embodiment of the group’s impressive teamwork, the Stand itself manifested as a black graphic—reminiscent of a tribal tattoo—on the back of each of the Eleven Men.

Sharing the same ability, the members of this group could use their tattoos as portals to slip into one another’s bodies. By phasing into each other with the peculiar powers of TATOO YOU!, the Eleven Men could hide, dodge enemy attacks, and flank their foes, striking them with synchronized combos.

THE WORLD

THE WORLD in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

In a last-ditch attempt to defeat Johnny Joestar and seize the Saint’s Corpse, Funny Valentine used his Stand ability to search for someone capable of stopping Johnny, eventually summoning another Diego Brando from a parallel world.

This alternate version of Diego Brando was identical in appearance to the original Diego but far more self-centered and ruthless, as he decided to side with President Valentine. Furthermore, unlike the original Diego Brando, whose Stand was Scary Monsters, the alternate Diego wielded THE WORLD, the all-powerful Stand that could freeze time for everyone except the user.

The alternate Diego could use THE WORLD to stop time for five seconds, leaving only himself and his Stand free to act during the stopped time. This dominant power, coupled with THE WORLD’s ability to deliver killing blows with its incredible physical strength, made the alternate Diego a force to be reckoned with.

In their confrontation, Johnny found himself outmatched and cornered by the alternate Diego’s time-stopping Stand, narrowly escaping death only thanks to Lucy Steel’s brilliant cunning.

Ticket to Ride

Ticket to Ride in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Upon becoming the host of the Saint Corpse’s Head, Lucy Steel gained a Stand, Ticket to Ride, which manifested as a set of mystic abilities aimed at aiding and protecting her. With Ticket to Ride activated, Lucy could morph her tears into blades useless for attack—as they immediately disintegrated on contact with someone—but designed to make the target vulnerable to Ticket to Ride’s primary ability, i.e., Divine Protection.

This unreal ability safeguarded Lucy from any harm by triggering a cascade of improbable events that always aligned in her favor. No matter how dire the situation, these uncanny coincidences would cause a domino effect, reshaping the circumstances to neutralize threats or bend other people’s actions to Lucy’s advantage. Like a cosmic force of salvation, the environment around Lucy would ensure her safety and success.

Tomb of the Boom

Tomb of the Boom in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Benjamin, Andre, and L.A. Boomboom wielded Tomb of the Boom, a unique Stand appearing as three distinct entities, each bound to a Boomboom family member. Tomb of the Boom granted the Boombooms the power to manipulate iron through magnetism, an ability made even more deadly by their seamless teamwork.

Tomb of the Boom only needed one touch to turn a target into a living magnet. When multiple magnetized targets were near each other, the effect would intensify, amplifying the force of the pull to draw nearby iron objects and hurl them into the flesh of the target to cause devastating injuries.

Distance dulled the effect of the magnetism, but if a Boomboom managed to get close to the target, the force of the magnetism would become strong enough to shred arteries and tear the victim’s body apart by pulling out the iron in their bloodstream. Beyond this horrific effect, this Stand could also be used to gather iron sand from the ground, shaping it into solid constructs to trap and immobilize foes.

Tubular Bells

Tubular Bells in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Mike O., the personal bodyguard of President Funny Valentine, wielded the Stand Tubular Bells, which could transform metal objects into inflatable rubber balloons. He would then craft the balloons in the shapes of animals and command them to pursue a certain target.

Upon making contact with the intended target, the balloons would burrow into the target’s body while reverting to their original metal state at the same time. The target would suffer harm depending on the original object’s inherent characteristics.

Tusk

Tusk in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

A former jockey turned paraplegic, Johnny Joestar joined the Steel Ball Run driven by the hope of restoring his legs through Gyro Zeppeli’s Spin technique. During the race, Johnny awakened Tusk, a Stand whose abilities were intricately tied to the Spin. As Johnny honed his mastery of the Spin, Tusk evolved, unlocking various forms, each imbued with increasingly potent abilities.

The Stand’s base form was Tusk ACT1, which enabled Johnny to spin his nails and fire them as bullets, only to regrow them immediately after. Tusk ACT2 caused the regrowth to take longer but augmented the raw power of the fired nails, increasing their damage output.

Also, with Tusk ACT2, the fired nails would disappear after striking the target, leaving a dark hole set to chase and potentially destroy any other target that Johnny would miss at first. The next stage, Tusk ACT3, allowed Johnny to transfer part of his body through the aforementioned holes to shoot from unexpected angles.

Finally, Tusk ACT4 emerged as one of the strongest Stands in the series, granting Johnny the infinite energy from the Golden Spin’s infinite rotation. Johnny could use Tusk ACT4 to fire Golden Spin-imbued bullets whose infinite rotation would pin targets to a single spot, creating a wormhole through space. This extraordinary Stand allowed Johnny to perform absurd feats, such as overpowering D4C Love Train’s near-invincible dimensional wall.

Wired

Wired in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via Shueisha)

Pork Pie Hat Kid, a goofy yet malicious boy working in the service of Funny Valentine, used a Stand named Wired to conjure two hooked cables from his mouth. These cords were strong and resistant enough to lift fully grown men.

By sending the hooks into a body of water and manipulating them with precision, Pork Pie Hat Kid could make them emerge elsewhere in order to take the enemy off guard. That said, this trick was a double-edged sword, as it worked both ways, meaning that his enemies could exploit the same portal to send their own attacks at the user.

