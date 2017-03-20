Irving, Lillard star as Spurs win

The San Antonio Spurs ended a brief skid as Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard put in huge performances in the NBA.

by Omnisport News 20 Mar 2017, 10:05 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard starred in the NBA, while the San Antonio Spurs returned to winning ways.

Irving's 46-point haul saw the Cleveland Cavaliers edge past the Los Angeles Lakers 125-120 on Sunday.

Lillard was the hero for the Portland Trail Blazers, his 49 points seeing them beat the Miami Heat 115-104.

The Spurs were a little more comfortable, ending a two-game skid with a 118-102 win against the Sacramento Kings.

KING KYRIE

Irving impressed as the Cavs rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Lakers.

LeBron James had 34 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Kevin Love had a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 40 points.

LIVELY LILLARD

Lillard fell just a point short of 50 and had five assists for Portland, going nine-of-12 from three-point range.

Jusuf Nurkic provided him with all the support he needed, with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

SPURS EASE TO WIN

Pau Gasol had 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench in the Spurs' win.

LaMarcus Aldridge (18 points) and Tony Parker (16) were also good contributors for San Antonio, who are 53-16.

KYRIE, DAME PUT ON SHOWS

CELTICS DOWNED

The Boston Celtics were upset by the Philadelphia 76ers 105-99 and the New Orleans Pelicans eased past the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-109.

The Dallas Mavericks were too good for the Brooklyn Nets 111-104, the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns 112-95 and the Toronto Raptors thrashed the Indiana Pacers 116-91.

WARRIORS-THUNDER BLOCKBUSTER

The Golden State Warriors (55-14) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-29) do battle in a huge clash at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Monday.