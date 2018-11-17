×
Jackson, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Kings 112-104

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Nov 2018, 09:29 IST
AP Image

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, Marc Gasol added 19 points and 15 rebounds, becoming Memphis' all-time leading rebounder, and the Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-104 on Friday night.

Mike Conley added 19 points and six assists, while Garrett Temple finished with 14 points as Memphis won its second straight. Gasol has 5,613 career rebounds, passing the franchise record of 5,612 by former Grizzlies standout Zach Randolph.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 23 points and 10 assists, while backcourt mate Buddy Hield scored 16 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Iman Shumpert added 12 points for Sacramento.

Memphis built the lead to 14 points in the third quarter, and held an 11-point advantage near the midway point of the final period. A pair of 3-pointers by Troy Williams around a basket by Fox tightened things up.

The Kings pulled within 107-104 with 1:55 left on a jumper by Fox, bringing the Memphis fans to their feet, as Kings coach Dave Joerger encouraged his team for another stop.

But Gasol converted a three-point play with 1:41 left. Two more free throws from Gasol with 34.9 seconds left provided the final margin.

Memphis' early 13-point lead disappeared before the midway point of the second quarter behind the shooting of Hield and Fox. Both teams were shooting above 50 percent late into the first half.

Memphis shot 56 percent in the first half and rebuilt the lead to 62-51 at the break.

The Grizzlies held an 87-78 lead entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Kings: F Zach Randolph was at the game, but in street clothes. Randolph, who has been inactive for every Sacramento game this season, played for the Grizzlies eight seasons and still owns a house in Memphis. . The Kings defeated Grizzlies 97-92 in Sacramento on Oct. 24. ... Hield and Fox were a combined 14 of 29 from the field, but Fox converted only one of his five shots from beyond the arc.

Grizzlies: Conley, an 83 percent free-throw shooter, missed four of his first eight from the line in the third quarter. . Jackson's previous season high was 24 points against Atlanta on Oct. 19. He converted 11 of 16 shots.

UP NEXT

Kings: Travel to Houston on Saturday

Grizzlies: Face the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Sunday.

