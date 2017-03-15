Love on track for Cavs return on upcoming road trip

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin provided an update on injured All-Star forward Kevin Love.

by Omnisport News 15 Mar 2017, 05:46 IST

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love is ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery and could return to the Cleveland Cavaliers' line-up as early as this weekend, according to general manager David Griffin.

Love, who has not played since February 11, took part in a three-on-three scrimmage on Tuesday and appears ready to travel with reigning NBA champions the Cavs on an upcoming four-game road trip.

The four-time All-Star underwent arthroscopic surgery February 14 to remove "loose bodies" in his left knee and was given a 6-8 week recovery timeline.

If Love returns during the cross-country trek, which begins in Los Angeles on Saturday and runs through to March 24, it would be five weeks since he went under the knife.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said Love would practice Wednesday depending on how he felt following the scrimmage. Either way, the star's return is imminent.

Not a moment too soon for the Cavs, who are 6-6 with Love out of the line-up the past few weeks.

It has been even worse of late as the Cavs dropped four of five entering Tuesday and are quickly ceding ground to the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards for the Eastern Conference's top seed.

Love is in the midst of his best season in Cleveland, averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds.