×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Afghanistan pull off Pakistan upset

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    25 May 2019, 03:56 IST
ShoaibMalik - cropped
Shoaib Malik in action for Pakistan

Afghanistan inflicted more misery on Pakistan ahead of the Cricket World Cup with a surprise three-wicket victory on Friday.

Pakistan were in need of a lift after being thumped 4-0 in the one-day international series with England, but Afghanistan capitalised on their shortcomings in Bristol.

Babar Azam maintained his outstanding form with 112 from 108 balls as the ICC Champions Trophy holders posted 262 all out, Mohammad Nabi taking 3-46.

Dawlat Zadran and Rashid Khan took two wickets apiece, with only Shoaib Malik (44) offering any notable support for Babar - who scored a century and passed 50 twice in the series defeat to World Cup hosts England.

Hashmatullah Shahidi steered Afghanistan to victory with an unbeaten 74 after Hazratullah Zazai made 49, with 3-46 from Wahab Riaz proving to be in vain.

Shaheen Afridi (0-51 from six overs) was expensive on another bad day at the office for Pakistan a week before they face West Indies in their World Cup opener.

South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 87 runs in the other warm-up game of the day in Cardiff, captain Faf du Plessis top scoring with a rapid 88 in the Proteas' 338-7.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 251 in reply, Andile Phehlukwayo the pick of the bowlers with 4-36. Dimuth Karunaratne (87) and Angelo Mathews (64) made half-centuries, while Avishka Fernando had to be taken off on a stretcher after appearing to suffer an ankle injury while fielding.

 

Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan stun Pakistan by 3 wickets in first warm-up game 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: CWC 2019 Warm-up Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Biggest game-changer for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
CWC History: India vs Pakistan rivalry, top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
The spectacular rise of Afghanistan in world cricket
RELATED STORY
Shahzad and Naib star as Afghanistan bounce back in Belfast
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: First-timers pull off a shock win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Bangladesh lost a match off the last ball 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
| Mon, 20 May
SRY 439/10 & 280/10
KNT 294/10 & 352/8
Match Drawn
SRY VS KNT live score
| Mon, 20 May
WOR 172/10 & 154/10
LAN 201/10 & 127/4
Lancashire won by 6 wickets
WOR VS LAN live score
| Mon, 20 May
SSX 422/10 & 339/4
NOR 368/10 & 288/6
Match Drawn
SSX VS NOR live score
| Mon, 20 May
HAM 310/10 & 367/5
NOT 239/10 & 194/10
Hampshire won by 244 runs
HAM VS NOT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us