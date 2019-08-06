×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Archer follows six-for with century in blistering Sussex showing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
96   //    06 Aug 2019, 23:22 IST
JofraArcher-Cropped
Jofra Archer celebrates a wicket for Sussex's second XI

Jofra Archer further pressed his claim to replace England's James Anderson in the second Ashes Test by following up his six-wicket spell for Sussex's second XI with a century.

The Barbados-born fast bowler is widely expected to fill the void left by Anderson, who has been ruled out of the second Test against Australia at Lord's because of a calf problem that limited him to four overs in the first Test defeat at Edgbaston.

Archer lacks match practice with the red ball having battled through England's triumphant Cricket World Cup campaign with a side strain.

After being left out of the 251-run loss, Archer was released to Sussex to play in their seconds' match with Gloucestershire and made a devastating impact on Tuesday.

He took 6-27 from 12.1 overs with the ball as Gloucestershire were skittled for just 79 and then showed his superiority over the opposition with the willow.

Despite the seismic gap in the quality of opponent, Archer's performance should make it tough for England to omit him from the team for the second Test, which starts next Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd T20I
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 120/2 (16.0 ov)
LIVE
India need 27 runs to win from 4.0 overs
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Global T20 Canada
Physical Disability World Series
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us