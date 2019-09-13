Ashes 2019: Archer six-for puts England in prime position to draw series

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 24 // 13 Sep 2019, 23:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jofra Archer celebrates a wicket against Australia at The Oval

Jofra Archer claimed six wickets as England took control of the fifth and final Ashes Test on day two as they look to draw the series with Australia having already retained the urn.

Having slumped from 170-3 to 271-8 on day one, England added just 23 to their overnight total at The Oval.

Archer, however, condemned Australia to a first-innings deficit with a magnificent bowling display, while Chris Woakes ensured Australia's talisman Steve Smith did not post his fourth three-figure score of an incredible series.

David Warner's miserable run of form continued as he went for five to Archer, who then dismissed Marcus Harris (3) in a blistering start.

Australia were 187-8 when Smith, who is now just 16 runs shy of the top five on the list of most runs in an Ashes series on 751, departed. Despite some late resistance from Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon, Archer polished off the tail to leave the tourists 225 all out and 69 runs behind.

Rory Burns and Joe Denly, who was late arriving to the ground following his wife giving birth to their second child, just about survived four overs before the close, extending the lead to 78 as England aim to make sure a disappointing series does not end in defeat.

Another absorbing day of Test cricket at The Oval



England finish 9/0, after Joe Denly was dropped in the last over of the day and Rory Burns was given out lbw last ball of the day, which was overturned on review!#Ashes cricket pic.twitter.com/74o5FQE7Ct — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2019

The prospect of a 3-1 series result appeared more likely when Jos Buttler and Jack Leach fell in relatively short order after frustrating Australia late on day one.

However, Archer immediately set about putting Australia on the back foot.

Advertisement

Warner came into the match on the back of three successive ducks and he faced only eight balls before he sent a wafer-thin edge behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, with only nine more runs added when Harris was caught at second slip.

A familiar tale appeared to be unfolding when Marnus Labuschagne and Smith made it to lunch unscathed in a third-wicket partnership.

However, that stand was ended when Labuschagne was trapped in front by Archer, with Smith again providing the only tangible resistance in the middle order, bringing up his fifty with a six over long on.

Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh each fell before Root dropped Smith at first slip off Sam Curran, who was soon sprinting away in celebration after removing Tim Paine and Pat Cummins in consecutive deliveries. Yet it was Woakes who prompted the biggest cheers of the day, trapping Smith in front.

Burns was dropped by Harris in fading light and also successfully reviewed a poor lbw decision from umpire Kumar Dharmasena from the last ball of the day as England made it through to stumps unscathed.