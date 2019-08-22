Ashes 2019: Australia two down but rain continues to disrupt third Test

Usman Khawaja trudges off

England removed Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja cheaply in Australia's innings, but the first day of the third Ashes Test continued to be interrupted by showers at Headingley.

Both the toss - which England won - and the start of play were delayed by bad weather and the first ball was finally delivered 80 minutes after the scheduled start time.

Only four overs were possible before the rain returned, by which time Jofra Archer had dismissed recalled opener Harris, who edged behind on eight.

Play resumed at 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT) and Stuart Broad soon had Australia two down when a delivery down the leg side brushed the bat of Khawaja (8) before reaching wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Broad and Bairstow were both convinced of the edge and though umpire Chris Gaffaney was unmoved, England's review showed a clear nick to leave Australia 25-2.

Another 14 had been added by the time the latest round of rain arrived and, despite some initial hesitancy on the part of Joe Root and his team to leave the field, play was once again halted with David Warner (18 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne - yet to get off the mark - having seen Australia to 39-2.