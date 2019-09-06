×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Burns and Root stand firm to frustrate Australia

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    06 Sep 2019, 21:14 IST
BurnsRootcropped
England opener Rory Burns (left) and captain Joe Root

Rory Burns and Joe Root dug in as Australia could only dismiss nightwatchman Craig Overton in a long afternoon session on day three of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Josh Hazlewood removed Overton in the second over of the day after no play was possible before lunch due to rain, reducing England to 25-2 in reply to 497-8 declared.  

Burns (62 not out) and Root (47no) prevented any further damage from being done, getting England through to 125-2 at tea with an unbroken stand of 100 in Manchester.

Mitchell Starc was expensive as Burns and Root frustrated the tourists on a slow, dry pitch, but England trail by 372 runs as they strive to avoid a defeat that would put Australia 2-1 up - and ensure they retain the urn.

Hazlewood wasted no time in dismissing Overton when play finally got under way, the nightwatchman edging to day-two double-centurion Steve Smith to become the paceman's 50th Ashes victim.

Burns was rapped on the glove by Burns as the Australia fast bowlers peppered him with short stuff, which the disciplined opener coped with impressively.

Lyon generated turn as he engaged in a battle with Root, who was much more at ease facing the quicks with the floodlights on in fading light.

The runs flowed more freely after a drinks break and Burns reached 50 for the third time in the series with two boundaries in an over from a struggling Starc.

Advertisement

Root ticked along but almost chopped on to Lyon - who was cheered by the crowd every time he caught the ball after a costly spill at Headingley - before the captain's box was cracked by a fast ball from Starc.

The skipper pulled Hazlewood for four and was closing in on a half-century at the end of an excellent session for England, who still have plenty of hard work to do.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd T20I
SL 125/8 (20.0 ov)
NZ 56/9 (11.2 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand need 70 runs to win from 8.4 overs
SL VS NZ live score
4th Test
AUS 497/8
ENG 152/2 (55.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | England trail Australia by 345 runs with 8 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
Only Test | 09:30 AM
AFG 342/10
BAN 194/8 (67.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail Afghanistan by 148 runs with 2 wickets remaining
AFG VS BAN live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
AUW 308/4 (50.0 ov)
WIW 130/10 (37.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 178 runs
AUW VS WIW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us