Ashes 2019: 'That was pretty special', 'Greatest knock of all time' - Social media reacts to Stokes innings

Ben Stokes shakes hands with Graham Thorpe

For those inside Headingley on Sunday, Ben Stokes' incredible knock will undoubtedly become an "I was there" moment.

At 286-9 in pursuit of 359, England's hopes of wresting back the Ashes from Australia were all but over.

That was until Stokes played an innings that will stand the test of time, an unbeaten 135 – including eight sixes and 11 fours – levelling the five-Test series at 1-1 with two to play.

Social media was abuzz in reaction to Stokes' heroics, which came just a month after his starring role in the Cricket World Cup final win over New Zealand, with England legends past and present among his admirers.

Greatest knock of all time .... Must be .... @benstokes38 .... I LOVE YOU .... #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 25, 2019

Imagine the back garden cricket bickering between siblings about who gets to pretend to be Ben Stokes from now on. @benstokes38 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) August 25, 2019

The opposition were also graceful in their praise of Stokes, with several former Australia internationals keen to give credit where it was undoubtedly due.

One of the best innings of test match cricket you will see, well played @benstokes38 . What a game , well done to @cricketcomau and @ECB_cricket . What a test match. #ashesaliveandkicking . Both teams so close together . Go the Aussies for the next test. — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) August 25, 2019

Test cricket at its most dramatic! Hats off to Ben Stokes and @englandcricket on an amazing performance to level the series at 1-1.



Bring on Manchester! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/YzhiqkwSXP — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 25, 2019

One of the best knocks of all time in Test Cricket. #Stokes #Ashes2019 — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) August 25, 2019

But it was not just those in camp England or Australia paying tribute, as India legend Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa great AB de Villiers hailed Stokes' knock.

This match showed how Test cricket can be the toughest and most entertaining format in cricket. @benstokes38 keeps getting better and better. An innings that people will talk about for a long time. #Ashes #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/7bvem6H2AL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2019

That was pretty special! @benstokes38 , that was ridiculous! Well done. Ashes alive and well. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 25, 2019