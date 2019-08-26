×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: 'That was pretty special', 'Greatest knock of all time' - Social media reacts to Stokes innings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    26 Aug 2019, 00:16 IST
benstokes - Cropped
Ben Stokes shakes hands with Graham Thorpe

For those inside Headingley on Sunday, Ben Stokes' incredible knock will undoubtedly become an "I was there" moment. 

At 286-9 in pursuit of 359, England's hopes of wresting back the Ashes from Australia were all but over.

That was until Stokes played an innings that will stand the test of time, an unbeaten 135 – including eight sixes and 11 fours – levelling the five-Test series at 1-1 with two to play.

Social media was abuzz in reaction to Stokes' heroics, which came just a month after his starring role in the Cricket World Cup final win over New Zealand, with England legends past and present among his admirers. 

Advertisement

The opposition were also graceful in their praise of Stokes, with several former Australia internationals keen to give credit where it was undoubtedly due.

But it was not just those in camp England or Australia paying tribute, as India legend Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa great AB de Villiers hailed Stokes' knock.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
IND 297/10 & 343/7
WI 222/10 & 37/7 (16.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | West Indies need 382 runs to win
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | 09:45 AM
SL 244/10
NZ 382/5 (110.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 138 runs with 5 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us