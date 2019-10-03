×
Ashwin dismisses Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn

Associated Press
NEWS
News
49   //    03 Oct 2019, 20:01 IST
AP Image

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn before stumps as South Africa were reduced to 39-3 on Day 2 of the first test against India on Thursday.

Ravindra Jadeja (1-21) bowled night watchman Dane Piedt (0) to leave the Proteas 463 runs behind.

India declared its first innings at 502-7 with Mayank Agarwal making a maiden double hundred.

Ashwin was introduced into the attack in the fourth over and got the breakthrough in his third over. He bowled Markram (5) through the gate with the ball turning in through the gap between bat and pad.

De Bruyn (4), who boasts a good domestic record against spin, was stumped off Ashwin in the latter moments of the session.

At end of play, Dean Elgar (27 not out) and Temba Bavuma (2 not out) were the unbeaten batsmen.

After tea, Jadeja scored 30 not out to help India cross 500 in the 136th over.

