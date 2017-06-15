Australia legend Warne 'in a world of hurt' donning England shirt

Shane Warne lost a bet with Sourav Ganguly and kept to his word, wearing an England shirt on Thursday.

by Omnisport News 15 Jun 2017, 22:02 IST



There are some things you think you will never see and Shane Warne wearing an England cricket shirt certainly fits into that category.

The legendary former Australia spinner paid the price for a lost bet with ex-India all-rounder Sourav Ganguly while working at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Warne predicted his compatriots would make it to the final of the tournament, with Ganguly tipping England to fare better than their fierce rivals.

Not content with that, Warne went on to agree that he would wear an England shirt and foot the bill for dinner if they got the better of Australia in the Group A match last Saturday.

Ganguly would have pulled on an Australia shirt if he lost the bet, but thankfully for him Ben Stokes inspired England to victory.

To Warne's credit, he was true to his word and looked miserable as he wore an England top during the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh on Thursday.

He posted a picture of himself with his new colours on Instagram and wrote: "I'm in a world of hurt wearing this shirt right now, but a bets a bet so on with the England shirt."

How England could have done with the famous tweaker in his peak when they were bundled out by Pakistan on Wednesday.