Australia wins toss, bats 1st in deciding 5th ODI vs India

Associated Press
NEWS
News
344   //    13 Mar 2019, 13:27 IST
AP Image

NEW DELHI (AP) — Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first in fifth and deciding one-day international against India.

"Looks like a pretty dry wicket, hopefully we can post a big score and defend it," Finch said.

Australia made two changes, with Shaun Marsh replaced by Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon coming back into the team to replace Jason Behrendorff.

India also made two changes, with K.L. Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal making way for Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

India captain Virat Kohli said he would have batted first if he had won the toss.

"Hopefully it doesn't break down so much. Hopefully there's dew later," Kohli said. "This is a knockout game for us. Everyone is pumped up."

India won the first two ODIs in Hyderabad and Nagpur but Australia tied the series with successive wins in Ranchi and Mohali.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

