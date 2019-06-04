Bangladesh v New Zealand: Oval reunion for Tigers and Black Caps

New Zealand will hope for more cause to celebrate on Wednesday

New Zealand are looking forward to being back out on the field with Bangladesh when the two countries go head to head on Wednesday at the Cricket World Cup.

The Oval will stage a reunion of the teams, who last played each other in March but saw their Test series abandoned after a deadly mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch.

Bangladesh's players were almost caught up in the tragic attack and swiftly left New Zealand, with the International Cricket Council supporting the cancellation of the third and final match of their series, which was due to be played at the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand had dominated the opening two Tests, and also scored a resounding 3-0 ODI series success, but that will count for little in London when the teams meet this time.

Both are on a high early in the World Cup, New Zealand after a thumping 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff, and Bangladesh following their eye-catching 21-run win over South Africa.

That triumph over the Proteas also came at The Oval, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will certainly be wary of Bangladesh in the day-night contest as both sides eye a second win in the group stage. New Zealand will be unchanged.

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

Bangladesh produced the first major upset of the World Cup when overcoming South Africa in record-breaking style.

Innings of 78 from Mushfiqur Rahim and 75 from Shakib Al Hasan steered Bangladesh to 330 for six, their highest ODI total, and South Africa fell short in their chase.

New Zealand's opening victory was no less impressive, if achieved in wholly different circumstances. They skittled Sri Lanka for 136 and picked off the runs without loss in just 16.1 overs, illustrating their potential to achieve something special in England.

WHAT THEY SAID

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham: "It will be great to see them [Bangladesh]. They left [the aborted tour] pretty quickly, so we didn't get a chance to see them, but it will be great to get out on the cricket field and do what we love doing."

Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes: "I have got so much respect for the players; the way that they have handled themselves after that event [the Christchurch shooting]; the way that they have got themselves through it all. They have tried to help each other through it, and you know, I've got a lot of respect and admiration for the way they have pulled through."

OPTA FACTS

- Bangladesh and New Zealand have met four times before in Cricket World Cup history (1999, 2003, 2007, 2015), with the Black Caps winning all four previous clashes, batting second on each occasion.

- New Zealand have won their last four ODI matches heading into this match whilst Bangladesh have won their last five, although their last defeat did come against the Black Caps.

- Shakib is set to make his 200th ODI appearance. He reached a career haul of 250 ODI wickets against South Africa last time out, making him just the fifth player to score 5,000 ODI runs and take 250 wickets, following Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi, Jacques Kallis and Sanath Jayasuriya.