Bradman, Harvey and Smith – Labuschagne can join Australia greats in Melbourne

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has made a spectacular start to his international career and he can join several Australia greats during the Boxing Day Test.

Labuschagne, 25, has cemented his spot at number three in Australia's batting order heading into the second Test against New Zealand in Melbourne.

The right-hander only made his Test debut in October last year, but he has taken his chance.

Labuschagne has scored 1,103 runs at 58.05, including three centuries, which have come in his past three Tests.

Marnus Labuschagne becomes the first batsman to reach 1000 Test runs in 2019.



It's his 10th match and he's going at an average of 71.57 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/WeVj9EfUfi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2019

History awaits if he can make it a century in four consecutive Tests in Melbourne.

Only five Australians have managed that feat in Test history and Labuschagne can add his name to the list.

Don Bradman managed it three times – including in a record six straight Tests against England in 1937-38.

Jack Fingleton (1936), Neil Harvey (1949-50), Matthew Hayden (2001-02 and 2005) and Steve Smith (2014-15) are the other Australians to have scored centuries in four straight Tests.

Advertisement

New Zealand struggled to find an answer to Labuschagne in Perth, where he made scores of 143 and 50 in a comprehensive victory for Australia.

Labuschagne only made his first Test century last month and there has been no looking back.

Now, less than 15 months after his Test debut, he has the chance to join a group of Australia's best on a huge stage at the MCG.