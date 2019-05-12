×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Centurion Ambris stars as West Indies record highest successful ODI run chase

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    12 May 2019, 01:40 IST
Ambris - cropped
Sunil Ambris scored 148 for West Indies against Ireland

Sunil Ambris' superb 148 inspired West Indies to their highest successful run chase in an ODI as they saw off Ireland by five wickets to go top of the tri-series table on Saturday.

Ireland recorded their fifth-highest ODI total, with Andy Balbirnie making 135 off 124 deliveries and sharing a 146-run union with Paul Stirling (77) to lift the hosts to 327-5 in the first innings at Malahide.

But Ambris, who was not included in West Indies' Cricket World Cup squad, blasted a career-high 148 off 125 deliveries, hitting 19 fours and one six before succumbing to a Boyd Rankin (3-65) slow ball.

The Windies required 76 from their last 10 overs and Jonathan Carter (43 not out) and captain Jason Holder (36) upped the tempo to round off a memorable win with 13 balls remaining.

Having walked in early following James McCollum's dismissal for just five, Balbirnie anchored Ireland's innings.

Balbirnie swiftly settled into his rhythm, striking 11 fours and four sixes in total, with Stirling keeping pace at the other end with a string of boundaries.

The partnership came to an end when Stirling edged to fine leg off Shannon Gabriel, who removed William Porterfield in his next over, but Ireland's platform was established and Kevin O'Brien (63 off 40) and Mark Adair (25no) set West Indies a target of 328.

Ambris wasted little time in proving his quality in just his fourth ODI appearance, cruising to 50 off just 43 deliveries.

Advertisement

The dismissals of Shai Hope (30) and Darren Bravo (17) did not put Ambris off, and - with Roston Chase (46) ticking over at the other end - the opener brought up his maiden ODI century with a delicate cut towards deep point.

Carter and Holder took the initiative after Ambris fell, ensuring West Indies successfully chased a total of over 300 for just the second time in their ODI history.

Advertisement
Roy & Root overpower Gayle in England's highest successful ODI run chase
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: Where does England's win in the 1st ODI rank among the highest ever ODI run chases?
RELATED STORY
England pulls off record ODI chase vs West Indies
RELATED STORY
Roy, Root star as England complete record run chase
RELATED STORY
Highest successful run chases in all the three formats of the game
RELATED STORY
Stats: The 4th ODI between West Indies and England enters record books as the third-highest aggregate total in ODI history
RELATED STORY
Ireland tri-series 2019: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal lead Bangladesh to crushing 8-wicket win over West Indies 
RELATED STORY
Hope's latest century in vain as Bangladesh coast in Malahide
RELATED STORY
Stats: Australia chase down the fifth highest ever total in ODI cricket 
RELATED STORY
5 highest scores by a batsman in ODI run chases
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Final | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
DC 147/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 151/4 (19.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
2nd ODI | Today
ENG 373/3 (50.0 ov)
PAK 361/7 (50.0 ov)
England won by 12 runs
ENG VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us