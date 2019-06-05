Chahal shines as India heap further pressure on South Africa

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 05 Jun 2019, 18:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rassie van der Dussen is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal proved the difference maker for India as South Africa's Cricket World Cup hopes were left hanging by a thread on Tuesday.

The spinner broke up two key partnerships on his way to figures of 4-51, to the delight of the many Indian fans in attendance at the Rose Bowl, as South Africa were restricted to 227-9 from their 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for the side playing in their opening match of the tournament, bowling a tight line to remove the opening pairing of Hashim Amla, who returned following an injury scare, and Quinton de Kock with the aid of fine catches in the slip cordon.

The pressure was on South Africa, who elected to bat first, after two successive defeats to start the tournament. Captain Faf du Plessis had a rebuilding job on his hands and found a willing partner in Rassie van der Dussen.

But Chahal's ability to extract turn from the surface accounted for both batsmen in the 20th over. Van der Dussen's rash attempted reverse sweep left his stumps exposed before du Plessis was also bowled to leave the Proteas reeling at 80-4.

Chahal went on to claim two further scalps and keep the pressure on South Africa.

Some patient play from Andile Phehlukwayo (34) and the lusty blows of top scorer Chris Morris (42) lifted Du Plessis' side to a more respectable total, but they were nevertheless staring at a potential third loss in a row.

4 - India's Yuzvendra Chahal has now recorded four 4+ wicket hauls in ODIs, three of those coming against South Africa. Thorn. #CWC19 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Qhvb2dQ2D8 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 5, 2019