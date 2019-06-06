Coulter-Nile and Smith spearhead Australia fightback

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 49 // 06 Jun 2019, 20:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile fell eight short of a maiden ODI century as he and Steve Smith inspired Australia's fightback to 288 all out against West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Both sides won their Cricket World Cup openers in straightforward fashion but the Australia batsmen were anything but comfortable in the face of an early barrage of short-pitched bowling, falling to 79-5.

However, Smith (73) combined for a patient stand of 68 alongside Alex Carey, whose dismissal for 45 brought Coulter-Nile to the crease at number eight.

Boasting a previous high score of 34 in ODIs, Coulter-Nile crashed eight fours and four sixes in his 60-ball 92, dominating a century partnership with Smith, who perished in the 45th over to a stunning grab from Sheldon Cottrell.

The left-arm quick, running at full tilt around the boundary, stuck out a big left hand to grab the ball, tossing it in the air as his momentum took him over the ropes before returning to the field to complete an effort that will rival Ben Stokes' for England against South Africa as the catch of the tournament.

Will we see a better catch at #CWC19 than this spectacular grab?https://t.co/5xcF4HunOr — ICC (@ICC) June 6, 2019

Unfortunately for Coulter-Nile, he fell with 10 balls of the innings remaining, holing out to long-off, but his work was done with Australia firmly back in contention.