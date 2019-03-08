×
Cricket Australia confirms Smith, Warner to play in IPL 2019

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6.63K   //    08 Mar 2019, 10:12 IST

AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday that Steve Smith and David Warner will play in the Indian Premier League on their return from a one-year suspension for the ball-tampering incident in South Africa last year.

Former captain Smith and opener Warner could have been eligible for the final two matches of Australia's five-match one-day international series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

"While their bans will be finished on March 28, Steve and David have been working through rehabilitation from elbow surgery and it has been agreed the best pathway for them to return to play is in the Indian Premier League, a strong competition which features some of the world's best players," national selectors chief Trevor Hohns said.

"David will play with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Steve with Rajasthan Royals. Cricket Australia will continue to liaise with both Steve, David and their IPL clubs to monitor progress as we build towards the ICC World Cup and the Ashes."

Australia, with Aaron Finch as captain, will feature an unchanged ODI side for the Pakistan series to the one that is currently playing in India.

The first match against Pakistan begins March 22 in Sharjah, U.A.E.

IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals Australia Cricket Team David Warner Steve Smith
