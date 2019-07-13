Cricket World Cup 2019: Five reasons you should watch New Zealand-England

The Cricket World Cup final will be played at the historic Lord's on Sunday as tournament hosts England take on New Zealand.

It promises to be a spectacular sporting spectacle, but perhaps not one that is top of everybody's list of things to watch.

With the men's Wimbledon final and the British Grand Prix taking place on the same day, England's showdown with the Black Caps has some stiff competition.

But here are five reasons why you should tune in to the cricket this weekend.

IT'S A WORLD CUP FINAL!

Okay, so we'll start with the obvious one, because the magnitude of this occasion should not be overlooked. It's a World Cup final at the home of cricket, contested by the hosts and a New Zealand side who were runners-up four years ago.

In fact, neither nation has ever won this coveted title, with England having lost in three finals. There are no happy mediums in such matches; it will be unbridled joy for the winners and utter dejection for the losers. That is what makes any sporting contest so captivating.

England are on the brink of justifying their status as pre-tournament favourites, a tag that was thrust upon them largely because of their stellar batting line-up, which runs deep. If you want to see a side that likes to get on the front foot and make big scores, England are the team for you.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, has 22 sixes to his name and Joe Root's tally of 549 runs is the fourth highest in this year's competition, while Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler can rack up huge scores in a hurry.

But it's not all about the home side, because Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has proven inspirational for his team, scoring just one run shy of Root's fine total.

Then there are the bowlers - fast ones, too. England have Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to provide the pace and while Trent Boult may be the ace in the Kiwi attack, Lockie Ferguson is the speedster in their squad.

A FAN-TASTIC ATMOSPHERE

I'll level with you – an England-India final would have been ripe for a better atmosphere than the one you'll witness on Sunday, but that's because supporters of Virat Kohli's side are unrivalled in world cricket. Putting aside the disappointment of them not being there, you can rest assured that England and New Zealand fans will bring the noise.

England are, after all, on home soil and the Kiwi following will be keen to enjoy themselves, having seen their side overcome underdog status against India in the semi-finals. The stands will be a riot of noise and colour. How can that fail to lift the spirits?

YOU MIGHT LEARN A THING OR TWO

If you're planning on making this the first cricket match you've ever properly watched, bank on the fact there will be numerous times when it's all a bit confusing. The abundance of stats, the strange terminology, the occasional spells of apparent inactivity when nobody seems to be doing much of anything... it can all be a bit baffling to the casual observer.

But watch closely and you will definitely learn a thing or two. A whole new world will open up to you as you get to grips with wicket maidens, yorkers and ducks of varying colours.

THERE'S NOT ANOTHER ONE UNTIL 2023...

International cricket does not begin and end with the World Cup, but it is unquestionably a big deal. After Sunday, this event will be put to one side for another four years.

If for some unfathomable reason you have thus far missed out on all the fun, this is your last chance to get involved.

England against New Zealand is scheduled to start at 1030 BST (0930 GMT). Just watch it.