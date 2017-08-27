Crowd disturbances mar India's series-clinching win

Sri Lanka were whitewashed in the Test series and are facing the same fate in the one-day internationals against India.

by Omnisport News 27 Aug 2017, 22:55 IST

India's Rohit Sharma

Unsavoury crowd scenes detracted from India's win over Sri Lanka as Sunday's six-wicket triumph at Pallekele gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the one-day international series.

Having claimed a clean sweep in the Tests, Virat Kohli's side need two more ODI successes to replicate that feat in the five-match limited-overs series, but their latest victory came only after a long delay when plastic bottles had been thrown onto the field.

The tourists' triumph was inspired by a combination of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling as he took 5-27 in Sri Lanka's laboured 217-9, and Rohit Sharma's 124 not out.

It was a struggle from the start for Sri Lanka, who won the toss and opted to bat first, as only Lahiru Thirimanne (80) impressed before becoming one of Bumrah's victims in his first international five-for.

Dinesh Chandimal's battling 36 came at a cost as he suffered a hairline fracture on his right thumb after a bouncer from Hardik Pandya struck him on the glove, ruling him out for the rest of the series.

India won the 3rd ODI by 6 wickets, India 218/4 (45.1 ov) v SL 217/9. Rohit Sharma 124*, MS Dhoni 67*: Akila Dananjaya 2/38 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/4vSGBVlMHB — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) August 27, 2017

There was no resistance down the order for the hosts as the last four men combined for just 14 runs, with India sensing blood.

Sri Lanka are due some credit for their initial response with the ball as Lasith Malinga – now one away from his 300th ODI wicket – clean bowled Shikhar Dhawan for five and Kohli's dismissal for three left India reeling on 19-2 in the sixth over.

But Rohit remained defiant even as Lokesh Rahul (17) and Kedar Jadhav (0) fell, the 30-year-old paying fluently and chalking up his century from 118 deliveries.

The crowd disturbances came when India needed only eight to win and, after a delay of around 35 minutes, it was MS Dhoni (67 not out) whose single wrapped up the result, with Rohit fittingly still there at the end.