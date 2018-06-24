Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dowrich, Holder lead Windies fightback after poor start

West Indies fought back after a poor start to the third Test against Sri Lanka at Bridgetown.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 09:05 IST
ShaneDowrich - Cropped
West Indies' Shane Dowrich

Sri Lanka made a strong start to the third Test against West Indies, who battled back on a rain-hit opening day.

The Windies, leading the three-match series 1-0, slumped to 24-4 before reaching stumps at 132-5 at Bridgetown in a day-night Test Saturday.

Shane Dowrich (60) and captain Jason Holder (33) were unbeaten at stumps, rescuing the hosts after a poor start.

Kasun Rajitha (2-36) and Suranga Lakmal (2-42) did the early damage for Sri Lanka, who made the most of a grassy wicket after the Windies elected to bat.

Lakmal landed a blow in the opening over, having Devon Smith edge to Dhananjaya de Silva at third slip for two.

He also removed Kraigg Brathwaite (2) before Lahiru Kumara (1-40) took the wicket of Kieran Powell (4).

Rain – which led to just 46.3 overs being bowled on the opening day – was a constant, with the Windies slumping to 53-5 after Rajitha had Roston Chase (14) playing on and Shai Hope (11) caught at slip.

But Dowrich and Holder provided a much-needed response for the hosts, putting on an unbeaten 79-run partnership before rain brought an end to the day's play.

 
