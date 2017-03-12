Du Plessis: South Africa fancied chances before washout

Rain ensured no play was possible on the final day of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa, with Faf du Plessis frustrated.

Captain Faf du Plessis was confident South Africa could have secured victory in the first Test with New Zealand before rain washed out the final day.

The match was finely poised in Dunedin as South Africa sought to build on a 191-run lead with four second-innings wickets remaining.

But no play was possible and Du Plessis, who was 56 not out having also scored a half-century in his first knock, was left frustrated.

"Obviously there's a lot of work over the last four days for both teams and when a match, especially a Test match, finishes on a day like this it's very frustrating," he said.

"From our position we felt [Saturday] was very tough, there was a lot of grafting, but we got ourselves into a position where if this was a full day of cricket, with one seamer down and one of their main batters [Ross Taylor] out of the team, we fancied our chances.

"We were 190 ahead on a pitch that was spinning a bit. Just purely on the match situation, if we got 50 or 60 more runs, a 250 lead and set them maybe 50 or 60 overs we'd fancy our chances for either a draw or a win. I think a loss would have been out of the equation then, so that would have been a nice position to be in.

"Obviously from their side if they'd bowled us out early, chasing 200 in 80 overs is much more doable, but we felt we were capable of getting at least another 40 runs.

"But definitely from a Test match perspective, both teams played some really good cricket, did right things, did wrong things, and pretty much sit 50-50 after this Test match."

Dean Elgar was moved up the order to open the Proteas' batting and, with scores of 140 and 89 to his name, he hopes to stay there.

"It's been a position I've always wanted to fulfil and I'm determined to do that and I'd like to see it as mine now," he said.

"I know a lot can happen, but I'd like to think with what I've done so far, it's my poosition."