Skilful bowling pool behind India's success: Chahal

PTI
NEWS
News
100   //    24 Sep 2018, 12:11 IST

Yuz
Yuzvendra Chahal (left) celebrates a wicket with Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma (right)

Dubai, Sept 24 (PTI) Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has attributed India's consistent show with the ball across formats to a skilful pool of bowlers and confidence shown by the team management.

"Our bowling pool has swelled to 10-15 and earlier it wasn't so. Now one who is replacing you is also as skilful," Chahal told reporters after India notched up a comfortable nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

"Even in England, the way our bowlers have dominated, it shows the regular flow of spinners and medium pacers in the team. Also, the confidence showed by the management, that is important for a youngster. There is no negativity, you can concentrate on your bowling."

India have been invincible in the six-nation tournament as they defeated Pakistan twice, besides notching up wins against Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

"We were positive from the start, because the first match against Hong Kong was tough. Next we were playing Pakistan after a long time, the atmosphere was good.

"We haven't lost a match in this tournament, especially winning two matches against Pakistan will give us a boost ahead of the final," Chahal said.

It was Chahal's first match against Pakistan.

Asked about his experience, he said: "Generally cricketers have a bucket list, where you hope to play Pakistan one day but when we played them, it didn't feel that we were playing Pakistan, it seemed it's our own team only.

"When you go to the ground, it doesn't matter if you are playing Pakistan or England. It is all about being mentally strong and how much pressure you can deal with."

India have dominated Pakistan both with the bat and the ball but Chahal said it was just a case of a team having a bad day in office for their arch-rivals.

"Our batsmen put their bowlers under pressure from the start. They are playing the new ball well, they are taking their time and partnership are getting longer," he said.

"In this wicket, you have to vary line and length. But they got mentally down as the match was slipping away, so the situation was different.

"Sometimes it happens, teams don't have a good day but they (Pakistan) are also a good team. So it is not a one-sided thing, the tournament is still not over."

Chahal, who has taken five wickets, including 2 for 46 against Pakistan on Sunday, in the four matches at Asia Cup, said he tries to bowl according to the wicket.

"I have bowled a lot in the Powerplay overs in T20 matches in IPL and for India. So it is not a new thing, I vary my pace and length according to the wicket," he said.

Asked about his interactions with Ravindra Jadeja, who made a comeback to ODI with a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh, Chahal said: "I am playing with Jaddu bhai (Jadeja) for the first time. He is a senior and experienced player. He reads the wicket well.

"I have played with Kuldeep more. I discussed with Jaddu bhai if I should slower the pace of my deliveries in this wicket, so all three of us discussed and planned accordingly," he added.

Talking about Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Chahal said: "I haven't met Rashid a lot. But I watch him whenever I get a chance. He is one of my favourites.

"He is one bowler who hasn't gone for much runs in the matches that he has played. So bowlers have to think when they face him. I follow his attitude, whenever I get a chance, we speak about leg-spin.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Yuzvendra Chahal
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
