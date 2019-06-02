×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England have a great opportunity to win Cricket World Cup, admits Bell

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    02 Jun 2019, 18:12 IST
Englandcropped
England celebrate Ben Stokes' stunning catch against South Africa

Ian Bell believes England have their biggest chance in years to win the Cricket World Cup, though they may need a bit of luck to secure the trophy.

England started the tournament on home soil as favourites and lived up to that billing with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at The Oval in the opening game on Thursday.

Batsman Bell, who played 161 ODIs for England and is still hungry for a Test recall, thinks Eoin Morgan's entertainers will take some stopping.

He told Omnisport: "I have England as favourites and it's the best chance we've had for a long time with the squad we've got.

"There are other teams who are obviously very dangerous but it could be the best summer of all time for England.

"They will need a bit of luck and to play some really good cricket as they have for the last few years, but there is no doubt there is a great opportunity to win a first World Cup."

Bell believes India may be the biggest threat to England's bid for glory, while Australia's resources in the bowling department makes them a team to watch.

"You can't go far away from India, their squad of players seems to be so strong and I think they enjoy playing white-ball cricket in England." he added.

Advertisement

"A lof of the teams will enjoy the conditions, it's not like they are having to deal with a swinging, seaming ball. Pitches will turn as the tournament goes on and that can help India, I expect them to be there and thereabouts.

"Australia with their bowling and attack and [Steve] Smith and [David] Warner back in the ranks are obviously even more dangerous. You could make a strong case for a lot of sides, there is so much talent on show."

Advertisement
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Challengers Afghanistan have the opportunity to cause a few blushes to reigning champions Australia
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup Stats: Centuries on World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: India’s World Cup Captains – Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Does England have a chink in their armor?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are unlikely to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Allan Donald, South Africa’s top wicket-taker in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: The greatest XI that never won the World cup
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: 4 biggest wins for Team India in terms of runs at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 4/0 (1.0 ov)
LIVE
South Africa need 327 runs to won from 49.0 overs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Yesterday
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us