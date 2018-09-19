Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England include Stokes, Hales and uncapped seamer Stone in ODI squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
211   //    19 Sep 2018, 19:27 IST
Olly Stone - cropped
New England call-up Olly Stone

England have included uncapped seamer Olly Stone in their squad for the ODIs with Sri Lanka, while Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will also be part of the touring party despite their upcoming hearings.

Warwickshire's Stone, 24, will provide captain Eoin Morgan with a pace option as Liam Plunkett, who is in the 16-man squad, will miss the first three matches due to his wedding, while all-rounder David Willey is absent because of a back injury.

On Tuesday the England and Wales Cricket Board charged Stokes and Hales for bringing the game into disrepute for their roles in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September.

The two men will face an Independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel at hearings in December, but that has not prevented them from being named in the squad for the five ODIs in October.

England play one Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka later that month before a three-Test series in November, when Stokes will again likely feature.

The ODI squad also includes Sam Curran, who impressed in the Test series win over India but has made just one ODI appearance for England, and his brother Tom Curran, as well as Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson, whose only 50-over appearance for his country came two years ago.

The first ODI between England and Sri Lanka takes place in Dambulla on October 10.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Omnisport
NEWS
Stokes named in ODI squad for India series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Alex Hales ruled out of first ODI
RELATED STORY
England announce ODI squad for India series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Injured Alex Hales out of ODI series 
RELATED STORY
Unchanged England waiting on Stokes verdict
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Stokes & Hales charged with bringing game...
RELATED STORY
England announce squad for the 3rd Test match against India
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
5 innings that took their teams to massive ODI totals
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 players for whom the ODI series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
| 09:30 AM
WOR 94/10 & 140/4 (40.0 ov)
ESX 474/7
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire trail Essex by 240 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WOR VS ESX live score
| 09:30 AM
SRY 485/10
SOM 122/9 (37.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Somerset trail Surrey by 363 runs with 1 wicket remaining
SRY VS SOM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us