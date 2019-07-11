England remove Finch, Warner and Handscomb inside seven overs

Jofra Archer appeals successfully for the wicket of Aaron Finch

England made a sensational start to the Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia by removing Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb inside seven overs.

Finch and Warner had combined for more than 1,100 runs at this tournament but made just nine between them as Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes each picked up a huge early scalp, before the latter also removed Handscomb to leave Australia reeling at 14-3.

Captain Finch won the toss and opted to bat at Edgbaston on Thursday but may have been ruing that decision when he was trapped in front by Archer from the first ball he faced.

To make matters worse, Finch opted to use the DRS and three reds on the ball-tracker meant his side lost their review after just seven deliveries.

Warner crunched two fours off Woakes but he perished for nine in the next over, edging to Jonny Bairstow at slip.

Handscomb, selected due to Usman Khawaja's hamstring injury, survived a review on umpire's call first ball but was soon cleaned up by Woakes as England tore into the top order.

David Warner at #CWC19



89*

3

56

107

26

166

53

16

122

9, TODAY



Just a second single-figure score of the tournament for Australia's talisman.#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/1MWPvctGBt — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019