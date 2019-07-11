×
England skittle Australia for 223 despite Smith's 85

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    11 Jul 2019, 18:52 IST
England - Cropped
England celebrate the wicket of Pat Cummins

Steve Smith's 85 was the saving grace for Australia as England restricted their opponents to 223 all out in the second Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Having won the toss at Edgbaston on Thursday, Australia slipped to 14-3 as Aaron Finch, David Warner and Peter Handscomb all fell cheaply to Jofra Archer (2-32) and Chris Woakes (3-20).

Smith mounted a recovery alongside Alex Carey (46), the pair adding 103 for the fourth wicket before the wicketkeeper took an unnecessary risk against Adil Rashid and holed out to deep midwicket.

Rashid (3-54) picked up Marcus Stoinis for a duck in the same over and also removed Pat Cummins after Glenn Maxwell had popped Archer to cover.

Smith received further support in the shape of Mitchell Starc (29) and it took a fine run out from Jos Buttler to end the former captain's innings, which lasted 119 balls and contained six fours.

It was a potentially crucial one for Australia, who have advanced from all seven of their previous World Cup semi-finals as New Zealand await the victors at Lord's on Sunday.

