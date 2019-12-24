×
England vice-captain Stokes' father in critical condition

Published Dec 24, 2019
Dec 24, 2019 IST
Stokes-Cropped
Ben Stokes bowls during England's match with a New Zealand XI

Ben Stokes will not take part in England training on Tuesday after his father was hospitalised with a serious illness.

Ged Stokes was taken to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday and remains in a critical condition.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have allowed Stokes, 28, to be at his bedside while the rest of the team prepare for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park.

In a short statement, the ECB requested privacy for vice-captain Stokes and his family.

England and the Proteas will contest a four-match Test series.

