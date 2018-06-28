Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ex-cricketer joins Pawan Kalyan's party in AP

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
48   //    28 Jun 2018, 17:40 IST

Deccan Chargers v Somerset CCC: Airtel Champions League Twenty20

Visakhapatnam(AP), Jun 28 (PTI): Former India cricketer Y Venugopala Rao today took the political plunge and joined Jana Sena Party, founded by Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan.

Rao, who made his ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka, played 16 international matches in his short career.

He also played in the Indian Premier League for various teams.

He met the Jana Sena chief during the latters tour of Visakhapatnam today and joined the party.

Former chairman of BC Corporation Kona Tata Rao, industrialist Konathala Sitaram, educationist Mandava Ravi Kumar and many others also joined the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyan said year 2019 would usher in a new political system in Andhra Pradesh as Jana Sena's flag would fly high.

"Jana Sainiks (people) are my strength and I will be at their service till my last breath. I supported the TDP-BJP combine in 2014 and did not contest the elections only to ensure stability (of the bifurcated state). I did not expect any political or personal gains out of it," Kalyan said.

He reiterated that the Jana Sena would contest all 175 Assembly seats in the state in 2019 and usher in a qualitative change.

India National Cricket Team Leisure Reading
5 Most Embarrassing Defeats for India in T20Is
RELATED STORY
How the teams fared in their maiden T20 international
RELATED STORY
Javagal Srinath's top 5 bowling spells in Tests
RELATED STORY
11 years of Rohit Sharma: A stop-start career that has...
RELATED STORY
First Test of each Test playing nation
RELATED STORY
4 unsung heroes of Indian Cricket﻿
RELATED STORY
5 things MS Dhoni achieved as captain but Sourav Ganguly...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who retired unexpectedly during an ongoing...
RELATED STORY
Decoding the art of cricket commentary
RELATED STORY
Night out in Pakistan and two sides of Greg Chappel: Life...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us