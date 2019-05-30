×
'Game-changer' Kohli the best on the planet, says Pietersen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    30 May 2019, 14:46 IST
Virat Kohli - cropped
India captain Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen believes Virat Kohli is "by far the best player on this planet" as India's captain prepares to lead his side at the Cricket World Cup.

Hosts England begin the tournament as the number-one ranked side in ODIs and the favourites for glory on home soil.

However, India are likely to be strong contenders and their captain has no equals, according to former England batsman Pietersen.

Asked which player from another country he would select to improve England's line-up, Pietersen instantly told Omnisport: "Virat. He's a game-changer. He's by far the best player on this planet."

South Africa great Jacques Kallis also had praise for India's skipper, adding: "I think the best batter in the world at the moment is Virat Kohli. 

"If he has a good World Cup, obviously India will do well. He'll be the one people want to get out and identify as a major player for them."

Pietersen and Kallis both named England, India and Australia as likely semi-finalists, with the former tipping West Indies to round off the last-four line-up.

Kallis said: "I think the fourth side will be a fight between the rest and whoever plays some good cricket. The World Cup is renowned for having upsets and I'm sure this will be no different."

